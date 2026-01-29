UNHCR Ambassador Theo James Visits Syria Amid Returns and Renewed Displacement

British actor, producer and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Theo James has visited Syria this week to witness efforts to support returning refugees and internally displaced families, as the country faces both cautious returns and renewed humanitarian pressures.

During his visit, James travelled to Damascus, Zabadani and Eastern Ghouta, meeting families who have recently returned after years of displacement. He spent time with Syrians receiving shelter repairs, livelihoods assistance and legal support from UNHCR, and joined discussions with women focused on the challenges of rebuilding their lives and communities after prolonged conflict.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government, which has prompted some refugees to return — even as insecurity and humanitarian needs remain widespread.

“I am hopeful for the future after meeting with Syrians who chose to return to their homes — though for many people, not much is left of their homes,” James said. “At the same time, I have seen that the humanitarian crisis isn’t over. Infrastructure has been destroyed, access to basic services is limited, schools and hospitals are damaged, and finding work is a struggle. That’s why UNHCR’s work in Syria is critical.”

James’ visit builds on more than a decade of advocacy for refugees, including previous visits with Syrians displaced in Greece, France and Jordan. He also has a personal connection to the region: his grandfather fled Greece during the Second World War and found refuge in Damascus.

UNHCR Representative in Syria Gonzalo Vargas Llosa said the visit sent a powerful message.

“Theo James’ visit is a strong gesture of solidarity with refugees and displaced families who have endured years of hardship,” he said. “By listening to people’s stories firsthand, he helps shine a light on both their resilience and the continued need for international support.”

The visit comes as new fighting in northeast Syria has forced thousands more people to flee their homes in recent weeks. UNHCR is responding on the ground, but security remains the most urgent need to allow families to return safely.

Across Syria, around 16.5 million people — nearly 90 per cent of the population — still require humanitarian assistance, while almost 1.4 million refugees have returned since December 2024. UNHCR continues to support displaced people and returnees through shelter assistance, home repairs, legal protection and livelihoods support, but severe funding cuts are constraining humanitarian operations.

Reflecting on his family history, James said Syria’s past generosity continues to shape his commitment.

“My grandfather was welcomed by the people of Syria when he fled war,” he said. “His experience taught me that anyone, anywhere can become a refugee — and that we all have a choice to offer safety to those fleeing conflict and persecution.”

Theo James has supported UNHCR since 2016 and was appointed Goodwill Ambassador in 2024.

UNHCR is urging the international community to sustain funding and political support to ensure returning Syrians can rebuild safely and with dignity.