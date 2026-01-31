UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by escalation of violence in South Sudan

The tensions are concentrated in South Sudan’s Jonglei State, where many deaths and injuries have been reported in response to renewed fighting between opposition militia and army forces, leading to the displacement of 180,000 people.

According to news reports, the army launched a major offensive in Jonglei against opposition forces, ordering civilian evacuations on Sunday and telling aid agencies to leave areas where military operations are ongoing.

Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement released on Thursday by his Spokesperson that he is “deeply concerned regarding the impact of the escalating violence”, adding that it “will further harm civilian populations who are already in a vulnerable situation”.

Aid and protection at risk

Mr Guterres emphasised the need to prioritise the protection of civilians and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and security in a country where two-thirds of the population are projected to require some form of aid.

Calling on the military operations to stop, the Secretary-General urged the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces to take “immediate and decisive action to halt all military operations and deescalate the situation through inclusive dialogue.”

Political solution

In the wake of a 2018 peace agreement between the president and his vice-presidential rival and following the establishment of a Revitalised Transitional Government in February 2020, elections have continued to be postponed.

Mr Guterres’s statement reminded relevant parties to find a “political not military solution” and pave the way for a path to credible elections.

The Secretary-General has welcomed efforts from the African Union and East African regional bloc IGAD in their support for inclusive dialogue.