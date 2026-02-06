UAE Strengthens Global Food Security Partnerships Through New ADFD–IFAD Agreement

Underscoring the United Arab Emirates’ growing commitment to sustainable agriculture, rural development and climate resilience, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed a new cooperation agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to expand co-financing mechanisms and support the sustainability of agricultural projects worldwide.

The agreement was signed during the World Government Summit by H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, and Mr. Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

Enhancing Co-Financing for Rural Transformation

IFAD is the only international financial institution exclusively focused on rural transformation and agricultural development. The partnership agreement aims to establish clear foundations for closer collaboration between the two organizations in selecting and financing sovereign agricultural projects within IFAD’s portfolio.

Key objectives include:

Strengthening coordination in project evaluation and approval

Aligning financing efforts for greater efficiency

Ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks and operational policies

Maximizing developmental impact through better resource allocation

The agreement is expected to enhance the sustainability of investments that strengthen food systems and rural livelihoods.

UAE Vision for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Adaptation

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi said the agreement reflects the UAE’s ambitious vision to deepen partnerships with leading international financial institutions and improve the effectiveness of development financing.

“This agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development reflects our ambitious vision to build strong partnerships… based on the integration of efforts and coordination of implementation and evaluation processes,” he said.

He emphasized that the collaboration will support sustainable agricultural projects focused on:

Strengthening agricultural value chains

Improving quality of life in rural areas

Enhancing communities’ ability to adapt to climatic and economic changes

IFAD: A Model for Coordinated Investment Impact

Mr. Alvaro Lario welcomed the partnership as a milestone in scaling investment and expertise for rural economies.

“Our strategic partnership with ADFD creates an advanced model for coordinated investment, maximizing our impact on rural economies,” he said.

“Through this institutional framework, we will mobilize resources and expertise to drive economic growth, enhance food security, and build climate resilience in rural communities.”

A New Phase of Joint Action and Global Development Impact

The agreement marks a qualitative milestone in the evolving partnership between ADFD and IFAD, launching a promising phase of:

Joint action and capacity building

Integrated roles in sustainable development finance

Stronger support for rural communities’ long-term growth

By reinforcing coordinated investment frameworks, the UAE continues to position itself as a key global partner in advancing food security, agricultural sustainability, and climate resilience.