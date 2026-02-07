ILO Report Finds Sharp Rise in Just Transition and Decent Work Commitments in Climate Plans

A new International Labour Organization (ILO) report, “Mapping just transition in NDC 3.0: Global trends across 123 countries,” finds a significant increase in references to just transition, employment creation, and decent work in the latest round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted under the Paris Agreement.

While the report highlights clear progress in embedding social and labour dimensions into climate commitments, it stresses that the next critical step is implementation — through concrete labour-related policies on jobs, skills, and social protection, grounded in strong social dialogue.

Just Transition Language Surges in NDC 3.0 Submissions

The report shows that just transition is rapidly becoming a mainstream feature of climate policy frameworks.

References to just transition now appear in:

79% of NDC 3.0 submissions, up from 50% in previous rounds

This sharp rise reflects growing recognition that climate action must also ensure fairness, inclusion, and protection for workers and communities affected by economic transformation.

Employment and Decent Work Now Central to Climate Commitments

Employment considerations have become increasingly prominent across countries’ climate strategies.

Key findings include:

Around 90% of NDCs now include job-related objectives

References to decent work have doubled, reaching 33% of submissions

This indicates that governments are increasingly linking climate ambition with labour market outcomes and job quality.

Skills, Social Protection and Enterprise Support Gain Momentum

The report also finds that enabling measures for a just transition are being incorporated more widely, including:

Skills development and training

Social protection systems

Support for enterprises adapting to low-carbon pathways

Mentions of these areas now appear in the majority of NDC submissions.

Social Dialogue References Double

A notable shift is the growing role of consultation and participation in climate planning.

References to social dialogue have doubled, now reaching:

43% of NDCs

The ILO emphasised that involving governments, employers, and workers is essential to ensure climate policies deliver equitable outcomes.

Growing Focus on Delivery and Institutional Mechanisms

Beyond commitments, the report notes an increase in:

Follow-up mechanisms

Institutional arrangements

Implementation frameworks

These structures are increasingly included to guide how just transition objectives will be delivered in practice.

Global Dialogue Highlights Importance of Turning Commitments into Action

The findings were discussed during a high-level dialogue convened by the ILO in January 2026, in partnership with the Geneva Environment Network (GEN) and supported by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The event brought together participants from a diverse group of countries, including:

Barbados

Costa Rica

Türkiye

Bangladesh

The Philippines

Nigeria

The dialogue provided a platform for cross-regional exchange on how to integrate decent work priorities into national climate strategies.

Decent Work as a Core Pillar of the Ecological Transition

Moustapha Gueye, Director of the ILO Action Programme on Just Transition, said the trend reflects the growing social focus of climate policy.

“The integration of social justice through decent work objectives in the NDCs globally provides a clear illustration of the centrality of the social dimensions in the ecological transition,” he said.

Ensuring Climate Policies Deliver for Workers and Communities

Governments, employers’ and workers’ organisations, and international partners at the dialogue underscored that social dialogue is key to ensuring climate policies support:

Workers and job creation

Enterprises and competitiveness

Communities navigating structural change

Participants also shared practical approaches to advancing just transition efforts within their national contexts.

From Commitments to Implementation

The ILO concluded that while the rise in just transition references marks important progress, the focus must now shift toward implementation through labour market policies, skills investment, and inclusive governance.