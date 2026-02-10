ILO Launches National Training to Modernise Nepal’s Employment Services

A new national capacity-building programme has been launched to strengthen Nepal’s public employment services, addressing persistent labour market challenges such as youth unemployment, informality, underemployment and skills mismatches.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Office for Nepal, in collaboration with the ILO Employment, Labour Markets and Youth Branch (EMPLAB), the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS) and the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITC-ILO), officially launched the first batch of a national training programme titled “Shaping and Managing Effective Public Employment Services in Nepal” during the second week of February.

Building Capacity to Deliver Jobs at Scale

Public Employment Services (PES) play a critical role in connecting jobseekers to decent work, helping employers find the skills they need, and ensuring labour market policies are responsive, inclusive and evidence based. While Nepal has invested in expanding its Employment Service Centre network, officials say stronger institutional capacity and coordination are essential to deliver results nationwide.

The training responds directly to these needs, focusing on strengthening coordination across federal, provincial and local governments, improving service delivery, and modernising tools and data systems.

Focus on Action, Coordination and Reform

Opening the programme, Numan Özcan, ILO Country Director for Nepal, stressed that the training is designed to drive tangible change.

“This training is not about knowing more. It is about being able to do more and better — and do it together,” Mr Özcan said.“Participants must leave with clear decisions on what they will change in the next 90 days and what they will champion at the policy level.”

Addressing Migration, Governance and SDG 8

Senior officials from MoLESS highlighted the importance of effective employment services in a context of growing labour migration.

Dr Dipak Kafle, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, said improved coordination and governance are critical as increasing numbers of Nepali workers migrate for employment.

“Many workers migrate, leaving their families behind. Addressing these realities is essential,” Dr Kafle said.“Initiatives like this contribute directly to sustainable development and advancing employment goals under SDG 8.”

Multi-Stakeholder Approach to Modern PES

The training brings together senior government officials, representatives from employers’ and workers’ organisations, and key labour market institutions, reflecting the collaborative nature required for effective PES.

The curriculum covers the core building blocks of a modern public employment service, including:

PES governance and institutional frameworks

Stakeholder engagement and demand-driven services

Labour market information and evidence-based decision-making

Digital innovation and service modernisation

Emerging opportunities and risks linked to artificial intelligence

By the end of the course, participants are expected to demonstrate stronger collaboration, improved service design, and greater readiness to adopt digital and data-driven solutions.

Part of a Broader Reform Agenda

The training is delivered under the Strengthening of Employment Service Centres in Nepal (SESC) project and is being implemented in two batches. The initiative marks a key step towards building a coordinated, people-centred and future-ready public employment service system.

ILO officials say the programme will help ensure employment services contribute more effectively to decent work, resilient labour markets and long-term sustainable development in Nepal.