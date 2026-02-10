ILO and ETF Forge New Alliance on Skills and Jobs for Future Economies

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Training Foundation (ETF) have agreed to deepen cooperation to help countries modernise skills systems, strengthen vocational education, and design employment policies fit for a rapidly changing world of work.

The partnership was formalised through a Declaration of Intent signed on Monday, 9 February, by Pilvi Torsti, Director of the European Training Foundation, and Sangheon Lee, Director of the ILO Employment Policy Department.

The agreement establishes a framework of up to five years for closer coordination, knowledge sharing and joint action, aligned with international labour standards, European Union policy priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Responding to Digital, Green and Demographic Change

The cooperation reflects growing recognition that labour markets are being reshaped by digitalisation, climate transition and demographic shifts, creating urgent demand for forward-looking skills and employment policies.

“Labour markets are being reshaped by digital, climate and demographic changes,” said Pilvi Torsti, Director of the ETF. “Countries need skills and employment policies that not only respond to today’s demand but also prepare people for future transitions.”

She said closer collaboration with the ILO would strengthen evidence-based policy advice to help countries build inclusive labour markets and secure decent work for all.

Joint Focus on Skills, Jobs and Evidence

Under the agreement, the ILO and ETF will work together to:

improve skills and labour market data

support education and training systems adapting to green and digital transitions

strengthen vocational education, apprenticeships and work-based learning

enhance career guidance and lifelong learning pathways

promote recognition of skills gained outside formal education

The partnership aims to improve how countries understand labour market needs and manage education-to-work transitions, ensuring skills development leads to real employment opportunities.

Supporting Countries Through Social Dialogue

Sangheon Lee, Director of the ILO Employment Policy Department, said the cooperation would help governments and social partners respond more effectively to changing labour market realities.

“By strengthening our cooperation with the ETF, we will support countries and ILO constituents in developing skills and employment policies that are evidence-based and responsive to today’s world of work,” Mr Lee said.

He emphasised the role of social dialogue and strong training systems in anticipating emerging skills needs and helping workers and employers navigate increasingly complex labour markets.

Areas of Cooperation

The agreement will focus on:

Joint policy advice on skills, vocational education, apprenticeships, lifelong learning and employment

Better labour market intelligence to inform policy and investment decisions

Inclusive green and digital transitions that promote decent work

Stronger vocational education and apprenticeships linked to labour market demand

Flexible learning pathways and career guidance, including recognition of non-formal and informal learning

Knowledge sharing through joint publications, training programmes and online resources

A Shared Commitment to Decent Work

Officials say the partnership strengthens global and regional efforts to ensure skills systems keep pace with economic transformation, while supporting productivity, inclusion and decent work.

The ILO–ETF cooperation is expected to support countries at different stages of development as they design policies that prepare people not just for today’s jobs, but for the jobs of the future.