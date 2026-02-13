Child Recruitment by Armed Groups in Haiti Surges 200%: UNICEF

The number of children recruited and used by armed groups in Haiti has surged by an estimated 200 per cent in 2025, according to UNICEF, which warned the sharp increase reflects a growing and dangerous reliance on child exploitation amid spiralling violence.

Marking Red Hand Day, the international day against the use of child soldiers, UNICEF described the situation for Haitian children as “critical,” with displacement, poverty and insecurity fuelling recruitment.

Over Half of 1.4 Million Displaced Are Children

Haiti is facing overlapping crises, including armed violence, natural disasters and extreme poverty. More than 1.4 million people are internally displaced, and over half are children.

The instability has strengthened armed groups, which are increasingly targeting children for recruitment.

“Children’s rights are non-negotiable,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Every child must be protected. And every child recruited or used by armed groups must be released and supported so they can heal, return to learning, and rebuild their future.”

Grave Violations of International Law

Recruiting or using children in armed groups is a grave violation of international law, regardless of age.

Children recruited into armed groups face severe risks, including:

Injury, maiming or death in combat

Sexual violence and exploitation

Psychological and physical abuse

Arbitrary detention

Loss of access to education

Such experiences have long-term consequences for their safety, well-being and development.

Forced Recruitment Driven by Survival and Threats

Many Haitian children are forced into armed groups under threat of violence against themselves or their families.

Others join to help support their households amid extreme poverty, or after being separated from caregivers, turning to armed groups for perceived protection or survival.

UNICEF warns that displacement and family breakdown have left many children especially vulnerable.

500 Children Supported Since 2024 Protocol

Since the signing of the Handover Protocol in January 2024, UNICEF and child protection partners have verified and supported more than 500 children formerly associated with armed groups.

These children received specialized protection and reintegration services across Haiti.

Reintegration and Prevention Efforts

Working alongside Haitian authorities — including the Ministry of Social Affairs and Works (MAST), the Haitian Institute of Social Welfare and Research (IBESR), the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of National Education — UNICEF is providing:

Psychosocial support

Case management and referrals

Access to health and protection services

Education support and temporary learning spaces

Family tracing and reunification where safe and appropriate

Prevention and reintegration efforts are also being implemented through the PREJEUNES programme, which helps adolescents exit armed groups or prevents at-risk youth from joining by reducing vulnerabilities and promoting social inclusion.

Call for Stronger Child Protection Systems

UNICEF is urging Haitian authorities and partners to strengthen child protection systems, ensure access to essential services and reinforce family reunification efforts.

Communities are also being called upon to play a proactive role in prevention through:

Local child protection networks

Safe and confidential reporting pathways

At the same time, UNICEF warned that funding for child protection and reintegration programmes remains significantly under-resourced.

The agency is appealing to donor governments, the private sector and international partners to step up support.

“Children Must Not Be Treated as Perpetrators”

UNICEF emphasized that children associated with armed groups are victims and must not face criminalization or retaliation.

“Children associated with armed groups must not be treated as perpetrators,” Russell said.

“They must receive appropriate reintegration services and be protected from additional risks, stigma, or retaliation.”

As Haiti’s crisis deepens, UNICEF says urgent action is needed to prevent further recruitment and to protect children from becoming casualties of escalating violence.