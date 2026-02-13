ILO Skills Training Helps Women Lead Earthquake Recovery in Southern Shan

More than 230 people — the majority of them women — have completed International Labour Organization (ILO)-supported vocational training designed to restore livelihoods and accelerate economic recovery in earthquake-affected communities in Myanmar’s Southern Shan State.

The initiative, launched in November 2025 with funding from the Government of Japan, is being hailed as a model for inclusive recovery, combining practical job skills with targeted support for women in communities rebuilding after disaster.

233 Participants Trained in Livelihood Skills

The programme equipped 233 participants, including 148 women, with hands-on vocational skills across a range of trades critical for household income and local reconstruction.

Training courses included:

Advanced sewing

Traditional weaving and textile production

Computer literacy

Masonry

Village development

Participants showcased dresses and Burmese longyi produced during the training at the closing ceremony on 29 January 2026, highlighting both cultural continuity and new economic opportunity.

Part of Broader Employment-Intensive Recovery Effort

The training formed part of the ILO’s wider Employment Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP), which supports post-earthquake recovery through job creation, infrastructure rehabilitation and livelihood restoration.

Since August 2025, EIIP infrastructure activities have already generated short-term employment for 1,376 local job seekers, providing immediate income while rebuilding damaged communities.

Innovative Focus on Women’s Economic Inclusion

Recognising that infrastructure and construction work tends to attract greater male participation, the programme introduced sewing, textile production and computer literacy after community consultations, ensuring women were not left behind in the recovery process.

This approach expanded access to decent work and strengthened women’s ability to earn income independently, making recovery more equitable and sustainable.

The practical training boosted:

Technical skills

Employability

Confidence

Long-term income-generating potential

“I Feel Confident in Becoming Self-Reliant”

One participant, Su Myat Mon, won first prize in her sewing course and received in-kind support upon completion.

“Through this training, I gained the skills to start rebuilding my livelihood after the earthquake,” she said.

“Winning first prize motivates me to continue improving my work and use this support to generate income for my family. More importantly, after the two-month training, I feel confident in becoming self-reliant.”

Graduates also received in-kind assistance to help translate new skills into immediate economic activity.

Skills Training Central to Sustainable Recovery

ILO officials stressed that rebuilding communities requires more than physical reconstruction — it also demands investment in people.

“Skills training is essential to rebuilding lives and livelihoods,” said Yutong Liu, ILO Liaison Officer for Myanmar.

“By investing in women and men alike, we are helping communities recover in a way that is inclusive, sustainable and rooted in decent work.”

Next Steps: Entrepreneurship Support

The ILO Liaison Office in Myanmar will build on the programme’s success by continuing entrepreneurship and livelihood training initiatives in partnership with social partners, ensuring that vocational skills translate into long-term economic resilience.

As earthquake-affected communities in Southern Shan continue to rebuild, the programme demonstrates how inclusive skills development can drive recovery — especially when women are placed at the centre of economic renewal.