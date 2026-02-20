Generative AI and Advanced Tech Skills Are Reshaping Salaries Across Industries

As artificial intelligence spreads across offices, factories and smartphones, one question matters to workers everywhere: which digital skills lead to higher pay? A new World Bank study offers a clear answer. Analyzing more than 67 million online job postings across 29 countries between 2021 and 2024, researchers found that digital skills are consistently linked to higher wages, especially in developing economies.

The study examines what employers are willing to pay when they advertise jobs. Using real wage offers rather than surveys or estimates captures how companies value specific skills in today’s labor market. The results show that digital know-how is no longer optional in many careers. It is a key driver of earnings.

A Clear Wage Premium for Digital Skills

The findings are straightforward. Jobs that require at least one digital skill pay higher. On average, requiring a digital skill increases advertised wages by 1.6 percent globally.

But the impact is much stronger in low- and middle-income countries. In high-income economies, the wage boost is about 1.3 percent. In developing countries, it rises to 7.5 percent.

Why the difference? Scarcity. Many developing economies have fewer workers with strong digital skills. When demand is high and supply is limited, wages rise. For workers in these countries, gaining digital skills can significantly improve earnings.

The study also shows that the more digital skills a job requires, the higher the pay. Each additional digital skill increases wages by about 0.5 percent globally. In developing countries, each extra skill adds roughly 2.6 percent to wages. While the benefit gradually becomes smaller as skills pile up, employers clearly reward broader digital expertise.

Not All Digital Skills Are Equal

The research divides digital skills into three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced. The results reveal important differences.

Basic skills such as simple computer use or routine office software are often linked to lower-paying roles. These abilities have become standard expectations rather than special advantages.

Intermediate and advanced skills, however, bring real rewards. Skills like programming, data analysis, cloud computing and enterprise software systems are strongly associated with higher wages. In richer countries, each additional intermediate or advanced skill increases wages by about 0.8 percent. In developing countries, the total return exceeds 3 percent.

In short, basic digital literacy may help you qualify for a job, but more advanced technical skills are what drive higher pay.

AI and Generative AI Lead the Pack

Artificial intelligence skills stand out even more. Traditional AI abilities such as machine learning and data science are rare in job postings but highly valued. Each AI skill listed is linked to roughly a 3 percent wage increase.

The most dramatic results involve generative AI. Although only a small share of job postings mention tools like large language models or AI-assisted content creation, the wage impact is striking.

In technical roles such as software development, traditional AI skills can increase wages by 11 to 14 percent. Adding generative AI development skills raises pay by another 7 to 9 percent.

In nontechnical roles such as marketing and finance, simply knowing how to use generative AI tools effectively leads to wage premiums between 25 and 36 percent. Workers who can apply AI tools to improve productivity are currently in exceptionally high demand.

Experience, Industry and the Road Ahead

The value of digital skills also depends on where and how they are used. Industries that rely heavily on technology, such as information services and finance, offer larger wage premiums. ICT professionals see the highest returns, followed by managers and science and engineering professionals.

Experience matters too. Workers with five or more years of experience gain the largest wage boosts from digital skills. This suggests that digital abilities are most valuable when combined with practical knowledge and professional judgment. In developing countries, college-educated workers also benefit more from digital skills than those without a degree.

The message is clear. Basic digital skills are no longer enough. Intermediate, advanced and AI-related skills are driving wage growth. For developing countries, where digital skill shortages are more severe, expanding training programs and updating education systems is essential.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global economy, the labor market is sending a strong signal. Those who learn to code, analyze data, or work effectively with AI tools are positioning themselves for higher earnings in the years ahead.