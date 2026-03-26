UN Experts Urge Armenia to Move Beyond Legal Reforms Toward Real Gender Equality

Armenia must transition from legal commitments to tangible, real-world gender equality outcomes, United Nations experts said, calling for deeper structural reforms to ensure women and girls fully enjoy their rights in everyday life.

The appeal comes from the UN Working Group on discrimination against women and girls, following a 10-day country visit that assessed Armenia’s progress and remaining gaps in gender equality.

Strong Legal Foundations, But Gaps Remain

The Working Group praised Armenia for its sustained efforts to promote gender equality, highlighting legislative reforms, national policies, and targeted programmes aimed at empowering women and girls.

“These steps provide a solid and encouraging foundation upon which further transformative and lasting change can be built,” the experts said.

However, they stressed that formal equality—laws and policies on paper—is not enough. The real challenge lies in achieving substantive equality, where women experience equal opportunities and outcomes in practice.

From Legal Guarantees to Real-Life Impact

The experts urged Armenia to adopt a more comprehensive approach, including the use of frameworks such as CREATE, to address persistent structural barriers.

“This transition is essential to address entrenched patriarchal stereotypes,” they noted, emphasizing that cultural norms and systemic inequalities continue to limit women’s full participation.

A key concern highlighted was the gap between legislation and implementation, with experts warning that progress risks stagnation without consistent enforcement across government institutions.

Data, Inclusion, and Intersectionality

To drive effective policymaking, the Working Group called for stronger use of gender-sensitive data, including disaggregated statistics that capture the realities of different groups of women and girls.

“Policies must reflect the lived realities of all women and girls, particularly those in vulnerable situations,” the experts said.

They also stressed the importance of intersectional approaches, recognizing that factors such as socio-economic status, geography, and other forms of discrimination often overlap.

Economic Participation Still Lagging

One of the most striking findings relates to women’s participation in the workforce.

According to the experts, one in two working-age women in Armenia remains outside the labour force, representing both a significant loss of economic potential and a barrier to inclusive growth.

Unequal care responsibilities were identified as a major factor limiting women’s economic and political engagement.

Call for System-Wide Reforms

The Working Group recommended a series of systemic measures to accelerate progress, including:

Gender-responsive budgeting across public institutions

Gender impact assessments for policies and legislation

Mainstreaming gender equality across all sectors and governance levels

Stronger collaboration with civil society and international partners

Protecting Women in Public Life

The experts also raised concerns about the safety and participation of women in public spaces, calling for stronger protections for:

Women human rights defenders

Journalists and activists

Female politicians

They emphasized the need to address online and offline harassment, hate speech, and violence, which continue to deter women from engaging in public and political life.

Empowering the Next Generation

Special attention was given to the rights and aspirations of girls, with the Working Group noting their strong vision for a future rooted in equality and opportunity.

“It is essential that this vision is supported and realised,” the experts said.

Looking Ahead

The UN Working Group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Armenia’s efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and just society.

A comprehensive report on the visit and its findings will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2027, providing a roadmap for future reforms.