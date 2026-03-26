Cambodia Strengthens Workplace Safety Framework as ILO-Led Training Prepares Inspectors for New OSH Law

Cambodia has taken a significant step toward strengthening workplace safety and regulatory enforcement, as labour inspectors and provincial officers undergo specialized training to support the rollout of a new Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) law.

A two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme, held in Phnom Penh on 12–13 March 2026, has equipped frontline enforcement officials with advanced tools to help enterprises implement Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems (OSH-MS)—a globally recognized framework designed to reduce workplace risks and improve productivity.

Organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the National Institute of Labour under the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT), the initiative reflects growing urgency to address occupational hazards in Cambodia’s rapidly industrializing economy.

Building Capacity Ahead of Major Regulatory Shift

The training comes at a pivotal moment, as Cambodia prepares to introduce a new OSH Law that will require enterprises to adopt structured safety management systems. The ToT programme is aimed at ensuring that government inspectors are not only regulators but also technical advisors capable of guiding businesses through compliance and implementation.

OSH-MS frameworks emphasize continuous improvement in workplace safety, focusing on reducing work-related injuries, illnesses, diseases, and fatalities—key concerns in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

30 Trainers Equipped with Advanced OSH Tools

A cohort of 30 participants, including labour inspectors and provincial officers, received comprehensive instruction covering:

Development of workplace OSH policies

Worker participation and establishment of OSH committees

Risk identification, assessment, and control measures

Design and execution of OSH action plans

Systems for recording and reporting occupational accidents and diseases

Notably, the training also addressed emerging cross-cutting challenges, including how to integrate HIV and AIDS prevention strategies into workplace safety frameworks, particularly in high-risk sectors.

The programme combined technical presentations with hands-on exercises, simulations, and group work, ensuring participants gained practical, field-ready expertise.

Leadership Emphasizes Continuous Improvement and Enforcement

Senior Cambodian officials underscored the strategic importance of the initiative.

Undersecretary of State Lim Suyhong highlighted the need for sustained progress:

“Continuous improvements in OSH management systems are essential to promote safe and healthy working environments.”

Meanwhile, Phun Sopheak, Director of the National Institute of Labour, stressed the frontline role of inspectors:

“Labour inspectors play a critical role in reducing occupational accidents and diseases—an area of ongoing concern as Cambodia’s industries continue to expand.”

He added that strengthening national training capacity is key to long-term impact:

“Through this ToT, we are empowering key actors who can help enterprises adopt structured OSH management approaches that protect workers and enhance productivity.”

ILO: A Multiplier Effect for Workplace Safety

From the ILO’s perspective, the initiative is designed to create a multiplier effect, where trained officials pass on knowledge across the system.

Dr. Yuka Ujita, ILO Senior OSH Specialist, noted:

“Participants are now ready to transmit their skills to peers and to supervise workplaces on OSH-MS, addressing sector-specific safety and health risks.”

This cascading training model is expected to accelerate nationwide adoption of OSH standards, particularly in high-risk industries.

Backed by Japan and Global Safety Agenda

The programme forms part of the broader “Safety + Health for All” flagship initiative, a global ILO programme aimed at improving workplace safety standards worldwide.

It is specifically supported through the project “Promoting a Safe and Healthy Working Environment in Thailand and Cambodia,” funded by the Government of Japan—highlighting international commitment to strengthening labour protections in Southeast Asia.

A Strategic Move for Sustainable Growth

As Cambodia continues its trajectory of rapid industrial growth and integration into global supply chains, improving workplace safety is increasingly seen as both a social imperative and an economic necessity.

Experts note that robust OSH systems not only reduce human and financial costs associated with workplace accidents but also enhance productivity, investor confidence, and international competitiveness.

With the upcoming OSH Law and strengthened institutional capacity, Cambodia is positioning itself to align more closely with international labour standards—signaling a shift toward safer, more sustainable industrial development.