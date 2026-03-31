Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

Latin America’s inequality story has changed dramatically over the past two decades. In the 1990s, higher education brought a large pay advantage, widening the gap between rich and poor. But since the early 2000s, that gap has steadily narrowed. New research from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), using data from the World Bank and CEDLAS, shows that this decline in the “skilled wage premium” has been one of the biggest reasons inequality fell across the region.

Even today, the trend continues, though more slowly. What makes this shift interesting is that it cannot be explained by one simple factor. Instead, it reflects a mix of education growth, changing economic demand, and how technology adapts to the workforce.

More education, smaller pay gaps

The most obvious explanation is education. Over the years, more people in Latin America have completed secondary and higher education. This increased the supply of skilled workers.

Basic economics suggests that when supply rises, prices fall. In this case, the “price” is wages. So, as more graduates entered the labour market, their wage advantage naturally declined.

This effect is clearly visible in the data. Across countries, the number of educated workers has grown steadily since the 1990s. At the same time, the wage gap between highly educated workers and others has narrowed, especially during the 2000s when inequality dropped the fastest.

The hidden role of technology

But the story does not end there. The IMF study highlights an important and often ignored factor: technology responds to the workforce.

When there are more skilled workers available, firms tend to adopt technologies that use those skills. For example, companies may invest in digital tools, automation, or more advanced production methods that require educated employees.

This creates a second effect. While more graduates reduce wages through competition, technology increases their productivity and pushes wages up. These two forces work in opposite directions.

The result is a balancing act. The wage gap does not fall as quickly as it would if only supply mattered. This helps explain why the decline in inequality has been gradual rather than sudden.

Demand matters more than it seems

Once this technological effect is taken into account, the role of demand becomes clearer. Traditionally, economists assumed that rising wages for skilled workers meant strong demand for them. But the new findings suggest that this demand was often overstated.

In fact, over the long term, demand for skilled workers in Latin America has been broadly neutral. During the key period between the early 2000s and around 2015, demand even shifted slightly in favour of less educated workers.

Several factors help explain this. The commodity boom created jobs in sectors that relied less on higher education. Growth in services also increased demand for medium- and low-skilled labour. At the same time, policies like minimum wage increases and greater formal employment helped lift incomes at the lower end.

Why inequality is falling more slowly now

The study also explains why progress has slowed in recent years. Since 2015, education levels have continued to rise, but the forces that once strongly supported lower-skilled workers have weakened.

Demand is no longer clearly favouring less educated workers. Instead, it has become more balanced. As a result, the wage gap is still shrinking, but at a slower pace than before.

Another important point is that small changes in economic conditions can have big effects. The balance between supply, demand, and technology depends on how easily firms can substitute between skilled and unskilled workers. This makes the system sensitive and sometimes unpredictable.

What does it mean for the future

The findings carry an important message. Expanding education is essential, but it is not enough on its own to reduce inequality. What matters just as much is how economies use those skills.

If growth creates opportunities mainly for highly skilled workers, inequality could rise again. But if economies continue to generate jobs across all skill levels, the gains of the past two decades can be sustained.

In Latin America, much of the progress has come from rising wages among less educated workers. Protecting and strengthening that trend will be key.

Ultimately, the region’s experience shows that inequality is shaped not just by how many people go to school, but by how technology, policy, and economic demand evolve together.