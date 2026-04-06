UN Experts Warn South Sudan Nearing ‘Catastrophic’ Crisis as Violence, Displacement Surge

United Nations human rights experts have issued an urgent warning that South Sudan is sliding into a catastrophic humanitarian and human rights crisis, calling for immediate action to halt violence, protect civilians and ensure access to life-saving aid.

“South Sudan stands at a critical juncture,” the experts said, urging all parties to cease hostilities immediately and engage in meaningful dialogue to prevent further escalation.

Mass Displacement and Rising Vulnerability

The scale of displacement is rapidly intensifying. In Jonglei state alone, more than 267,000 people have been displaced in 2026, with women and children disproportionately affected. Children under 18 make up a significant portion of those forced from their homes.

Experts raised alarm over reported evacuation orders in densely populated areas, warning that such measures risk triggering further displacement and exposing already vulnerable populations to greater harm and instability.

Widespread Violence and Rights Violations

The UN experts highlighted escalating violence across multiple regions, including:

Conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls

Indiscriminate attacks on civilians and aid workers

Destruction of civilian infrastructure

“The scale and severity of the violence are deeply alarming,” they said, emphasizing that attacks targeting civilians violate international humanitarian law.

Reports of looting and burning of homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship, along with the destruction of water sources, could amount to war crimes if verified, the experts warned.

Humanitarian System Under Strain

Displaced communities are facing acute food insecurity, lack of shelter and severely limited access to healthcare and basic services.

Compounding the crisis, ongoing conflict and climate shocks have disrupted education:

Over 300 schools affected

Approximately 300,000 children out of learning environments

“These disruptions are not just immediate—they threaten long-term development and stability,” experts noted.

Aid Delivery Obstructed

Humanitarian operations are increasingly constrained by:

Administrative and bureaucratic barriers

Attacks on aid workers

Restricted access to conflict-affected areas

“These obstructions are critically undermining the delivery of life-saving assistance,” the experts said, warning that millions could be left without essential support.

Call for International Action

The experts urged the global community to step up support urgently, stressing that without sustained intervention, the crisis could spiral further out of control.

They also called for strict adherence to the core principles of international humanitarian law:

Distinction (protecting civilians)

Proportionality

Precaution in military operations

“Civilians and civilian objects must never be targeted,” they said. “The safety of humanitarian personnel must be guaranteed at all times.”

Ending Impunity Key to Stability

A central concern remains the lack of accountability for violations. The experts stressed that ending impunity is essential to breaking the cycle of violence and delivering justice to victims.

“Ending impunity is not optional—it is essential,” they stated.

A Country at a Tipping Point

As South Sudan faces intersecting crises—armed conflict, displacement, food insecurity and climate shocks—the warning from UN experts is clear: immediate action is needed to prevent a full-scale humanitarian collapse.

The experts confirmed they are in ongoing contact with the Government of South Sudan as the situation continues to deteriorate.