Malaysia Unions Push for Inclusive Organising, Spotlight Women and Migrant Worker Participation

Trade unions in Malaysia are stepping up efforts to make labour organising more inclusive, with a renewed focus on expanding the participation and leadership of women and migrant workers—groups often underrepresented in union structures despite forming a significant share of the workforce.

The push comes amid growing recognition that stronger, more representative unions are critical to addressing labour rights risks, including forced labour and child labour, particularly in key industries.

National Workshop Drives Inclusive Union Strategies

The issue took centre stage at a two-day training workshop held on 16–17 March 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, which brought together 25 representatives from around 10 unions affiliated with the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC).

Participants included union leaders, organisers, and rank-and-file members from diverse sectors such as:

Electrical and electronics (E&E)

Banking and finance

Textiles

Food and catering

The workshop aimed to strengthen union policies and campaign strategies to ensure organising efforts are more inclusive and reflective of today’s workforce realities.

Barriers to Participation Highlighted

Discussions revealed a range of structural and systemic barriers limiting the engagement of women and migrant workers in union activities and leadership roles.

Key challenges identified included:

Legal and regulatory constraints affecting migrant worker participation

Workplace conditions that limit time and access to union engagement

Internal union structures that may not fully accommodate diverse worker needs

Cultural and social barriers impacting women’s leadership opportunities

Participants stressed the importance of reviewing existing union frameworks to ensure they better align with the lived experiences of workers.

Linking Inclusion to Labour Rights Protection

A central theme of the workshop was the connection between inclusive organising and the protection of fundamental labour rights, particularly in addressing risks of forced labour and child labour.

By strengthening freedom of association and collective bargaining, unions can play a more effective role in identifying and addressing exploitation within workplaces and supply chains.

“The discussions helped draw greater attention to the need for trade union policies and organising strategies that are more inclusive,” said MTUC Secretary-General Kamarul Baharin Mansor.

Solutions Focus on Leadership and Accessibility

The workshop also served as a platform to explore practical solutions aimed at strengthening inclusivity within unions.

Proposed strategies included:

Creating leadership pathways for women workers

Promoting non-discrimination policies within unions

Designing more accessible participation mechanisms , especially for migrant workers

Enhancing communication and engagement strategies to reach underrepresented groups

Participants emphasised that empowering women and migrant workers within unions would strengthen their ability to advocate for fair working conditions.

“By creating space for women and migrant workers to participate more actively, unions can better address workers’ needs,” said one participant.

Sector Focus: Risks in the E&E Industry

To ground discussions in real-world challenges, the workshop included a detailed session on the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, a major export industry in Malaysia.

The session highlighted:

Complex global supply chains

Elevated risks of labour rights violations

The need for inclusive organising strategies to address these challenges effectively

Participants also examined recent legal reforms in Malaysia, assessing their implications for union organising, representation, and worker protections.

Concrete Action Plans for Follow-Up

The workshop concluded with participants identifying practical next steps, including:

Raising inclusivity issues within their respective unions

Sharing knowledge and training outcomes with members

Reviewing internal policies and practices

Integrating inclusive strategies into organising and campaign plans

These actions aim to ensure that the momentum generated during the workshop translates into tangible changes at the organisational level.

International Support and Collaboration

The initiative was supported by the ADVANCE Project, which focuses on promoting fundamental labour rights—particularly in tackling forced and child labour in Malaysia’s E&E sector.

The project is funded by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and implemented through collaboration between the ILO’s FUNDAMENTALS and ACTRAV programmes.

Towards More Representative Trade Unions

As Malaysia’s labour market continues to evolve, the move toward more inclusive union structures reflects a broader shift in recognising the importance of representation in protecting workers’ rights.

By addressing internal barriers and embracing diversity, trade unions aim to strengthen their role as advocates for all workers—ensuring that no group is left behind in the pursuit of fair and decent work.