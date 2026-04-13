UN Committee Finds Bulgaria Violated Freedom of Association of Ethnic Macedonian Activist

In a significant ruling reinforcing the global standards on civil liberties, the United Nations Human Rights Committee has found that Bulgaria violated the right to freedom of association of an ethnic Macedonian activist after domestic courts rejected the registration of his human rights organisation without adequate legal justification.

The decision, issued under the First Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), underscores growing international scrutiny over restrictions on civil society and minority rights in Europe.

Case Highlights Systemic Barriers for Minority Organisations

The complaint was brought by a historian and long-time advocate for ethnic Macedonian rights in Bulgaria, who has been involved in multiple attempts to establish non-profit organisations representing the community.

According to the submission, none of these organisations have been successfully registered, which the complainant attributes to a broader pattern of denial of Macedonian ethnic identity within Bulgaria.

The specific case examined by the Committee involved an application to register a non-governmental organisation titled Human Rights Protection Committee “Tolerance”, aimed at promoting human rights, pluralism, and peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups.

Despite submitting all required documentation under Bulgaria’s Non-Profit Legal Entities Act (NPLEA)—including additional clarifications requested by authorities—the application was rejected without substantive explanation.

Courts Criticised for Lack of Reasoning

The initial administrative rejection was upheld by the Court of Appeal, again without providing detailed reasoning or identifying specific legal violations.

The UN Committee found these decisions to be:

Unclear and excessively formalistic

Lacking specific legal justification

Failing to consider additional evidence provided by the applicant

Critically, Bulgarian authorities did not demonstrate that the refusal to register the association was necessary, proportionate, or justified under international law.

Freedom of Association a “Cornerstone of Democracy”

Yvonne Donders, a member of the UN Human Rights Committee, emphasized the broader implications of the case:

“The full realisation of the right to freedom of association in an enabling environment is a cornerstone of a democratic society.”

She further stressed that organisations promoting tolerance, diversity, and coexistence must be protected—even when their views are unpopular or not aligned with those of the government or majority population.

“This expression of pluralism, diversity and tolerance guides the current work of the Committee.”

The ruling also contributes to ongoing discussions around the Committee’s draft General Comment No. 38, which aims to clarify the scope and protections of the right to freedom of association globally.

Judiciary’s Role Under the Spotlight

The Committee highlighted the critical responsibility of the judiciary in safeguarding fundamental rights, noting that vague or poorly reasoned decisions can undermine the rule of law.

“The Covenant’s rights would be theoretical without robust judicial guarantees and access to effective remedies,” Donders added.

The case illustrates how judicial shortcomings can effectively block civil society participation, particularly for minority groups seeking recognition and representation.

UN Calls for Remedies and Accountability

As part of its findings, the Committee has called on Bulgaria to:

Review the judicial decisions denying registration of the organisation

Provide the complainant with adequate compensation , including reimbursement of legal fees and expenses

Ensure effective remedies to prevent similar violations in the future

Bulgaria has been given 180 days to report back to the Committee on the steps taken to comply with the ruling.

Broader Implications for Europe

The decision adds to a growing body of international jurisprudence emphasizing the protection of civil society space and minority rights across Europe. It also raises questions about how domestic legal systems handle identity-based associations and whether administrative barriers are being used to limit their formation.

For advocates, the ruling is a reaffirmation that freedom of association extends to all groups, regardless of political sensitivity or ethnic identity—and that states must justify any restrictions with clear, lawful, and proportionate reasoning.