How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

France’s public administration is undergoing a deep but often overlooked transformation, one that centres not on technology or policy alone, but on people. A new OECD report, developed with the European Commission and French institutions such as the Directorate General for Administration and the Public Service (DGAFP), the Inter-ministerial Directorate for Digital Affairs (DINUM), and the Inter-ministerial Delegation for Senior Civil Service Management (DIESE), argues that the future of government depends on reshaping its human resources (HR) function.

Traditionally seen as a support role, HR is now emerging as a strategic force. It is expected to anticipate future workforce needs, guide organisational change, and help the public service adapt to a rapidly evolving world. The report makes it clear that without a strong, forward-looking HR function, broader government reforms will struggle to succeed.

A Complex System That Needs Better Coordination

France’s HR system is vast and decentralised. Responsibilities are shared across central ministries, regional bodies, and individual managers. This allows flexibility and helps different departments respond to their own needs. But it also creates fragmentation.

Many tools and policies exist, but they are not always used consistently. Some ministries move faster than others, and tracking results across the system can be difficult. The OECD highlights this as a key challenge: France has no shortage of ideas, but turning them into coordinated action remains a work in progress.

Digital Change Is Moving Fast, Skills Are Struggling to Keep Up

The digital transition is already reshaping how public servants work. Remote work, online services, and data tools are now part of everyday government operations. The rise of artificial intelligence is accelerating this change, altering tasks and skill requirements.

France has launched several initiatives to improve digital skills across its workforce. Training platforms and programmes aim to create a shared digital culture. However, progress is uneven. Different systems do not always work together, and many HR teams lack specialised digital expertise.

Another major challenge is attracting talent. Skilled digital professionals are in high demand, and the public sector struggles to compete with private companies that offer higher pay and more flexible careers. As a result, building and retaining a strong digital workforce remains difficult.

Green Goals Are Clear, But Workforce Planning Is Not

The green transition is another major priority, but its impact on HR is still developing. France has made strong efforts to raise awareness, especially among senior managers, about environmental issues. Training programmes now include sustainability topics, and public servants are encouraged to support climate goals.

Yet awareness does not always translate into action. Many roles have not yet been redefined to include environmental responsibilities. Some jobs will require entirely new skills, while others need to adapt existing tasks to include sustainability. This shift is still in its early stages.

Public administrations are also expected to reduce their own environmental footprint, for example, through remote working and greener travel policies. However, these efforts are often led by specialised units rather than HR departments, limiting their overall integration.

Managers Are Changing, But Support Is Uneven

At the same time, the role of managers in the public service is evolving. They are no longer just supervisors but are expected to support teams, guide careers, and help implement HR policies. Employees today expect more flexibility, purpose, and better working conditions.

France has introduced training programmes and tools to support managers in this transition. But challenges remain. Many managers still operate in rigid systems with limited autonomy. The growing responsibilities are not always matched by recognition or support, making these roles less attractive.

This creates a risk for the future, as fewer employees may be willing to take on leadership positions.

The Real Challenge: Making HR Strategic

The OECD report shows that digital, green, and managerial changes are all placing similar demands on the HR function. In every case, HR must become more proactive, helping the government prepare for the future rather than simply reacting to problems.

A key weakness is strategic workforce planning. Although tools and data exist, they are not always used effectively. Planning is often treated as a secondary task, making it harder to anticipate skill gaps or prepare for long-term changes.

The report suggests that France needs to strengthen coordination, improve data systems, and invest in HR capabilities. Leadership will also be critical, as senior officials must guide change while maintaining public service values such as integrity and accountability.

France already has many of the right ideas and tools. The real task is to connect them, use them consistently, and place people at the centre of reform. If it succeeds, the HR function could become one of the strongest drivers of a modern, resilient public service.