Sudan War Enters Fourth Year as World’s Largest Displacement Crisis Deepens, UN Warns

As Sudan’s devastating conflict enters its fourth year, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate at an alarming pace, with millions displaced, widespread violence ongoing, and international aid falling dangerously short, according to the latest UN assessments.

What began in April 2023 has now evolved into the world’s largest displacement crisis and one of the most severe protection emergencies globally—yet with no clear end in sight.

14 Million Displaced, One in Four Sudanese Uprooted

The scale of human displacement in Sudan is staggering:

14 million people forced to flee since 2023

9 million internally displaced داخل Sudan

4.4 million refugees across borders

One in four Sudanese now displaced

For many families, displacement has become a repeated cycle of flight, moving from one unsafe location to another in search of temporary refuge.

Violence Intensifies Across Key Regions

Active fighting continues across Darfur, the Kordofans, and Blue Nile State, with recent escalation involving air bombardments and drone strikes driving fresh waves of displacement.

Civilians remain at extreme risk, facing:

Massacres and targeted killings

Conflict-related sexual violence

Forced recruitment and arbitrary detention

Harassment, abductions, and attacks escape routes

The collapse of state institutions has created a climate of near-total impunity, where violations go largely unpunished.

Women and Children Bear the Heaviest Burden

The crisis is having particularly devastating consequences for women and children:

Women and girls face heightened risks of sexual violence, exploitation, and abuse

Survivors struggle to access medical, legal, and psychosocial support

Millions of children have spent three years without proper education

Over 58,000 unaccompanied children have fled to neighboring countries

These conditions are creating a lost generation, with long-term implications for Sudan’s future.

Neighboring Countries Under Severe Strain

Countries hosting Sudanese refugees are reaching breaking point:

Chad continues to receive large inflows from Darfur

South Sudan is managing both Sudanese refugees and nearly 1 million returning South Sudanese

Egypt faces increasing pressure on resources and services

With limited funding and shrinking opportunities, refugees are left with few viable options for survival.

Dangerous Journeys to Europe Rising

The lack of safety and prospects has forced many Sudanese to take increasingly risky migration routes:

Over 14,000 Sudanese reached Europe between 2024 and 2025

A 232% increase since the conflict began

These journeys—often عبر Libya—underscore the desperation of those fleeing, driven not by choice but by necessity.

Fragile Returns to Devastated Areas

At the same time, some displaced people are returning to areas where fighting has subsided, though conditions remain dire:

1.5 million returns to Khartoum alone

Many returning to Al Jazeera and Sennar states

However, these areas face:

Destroyed infrastructure

Collapsed public services

A shattered economy

Without support, these returns risk becoming temporary, potentially leading to further displacement.

Funding Crisis Threatens Humanitarian Response

Despite the scale of the crisis, funding remains critically low:

Only 16% of the $2.8 billion needed for Sudan has been secured

Just 8% of the $1.6 billion required for the regional refugee response has been funded

This severe funding gap is limiting the ability of humanitarian agencies—including UNHCR—to provide essential assistance such as food, shelter, healthcare, and protection services.

A Crisis the World Cannot Ignore

UN agencies warn that without urgent global action, the consequences will extend far beyond Sudan:

Increased regional instability

Rising irregular migration

Long-term economic and social costs

The message is clear: continued inaction will make the crisis far more difficult—and expensive—to resolve.

As Sudan enters its fourth year of conflict, the international community faces a critical choice—either scale up support now or risk allowing one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters to spiral even further out of control.