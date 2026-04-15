Zambia Aligns Education with Tourism Growth for Jobs, Skills and Sustainable Development

Zambia is accelerating efforts to transform its tourism sector into a powerful engine for job creation and economic growth, with the government unveiling a strategic shift to align education with industry needs in a move described as a “major milestone” for the country’s development agenda.

Speaking at the Fourth Travel, Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit in Lusaka, Minister of Education Dr. Douglas Syakalima reaffirmed the government’s commitment to integrating tourism-focused skills into the national education system, signalling a new era of workforce development tailored to one of Zambia’s fastest-growing sectors.

Tourism Education Enters the Classroom

At the centre of the reform is the introduction of Travel and Tourism as a stand-alone subject under Zambia’s 2023 Education Curriculum Framework—a move expected to equip thousands of secondary school learners with practical, job-ready skills.

“The inclusion of Travel and Tourism in our curriculum marks a significant milestone,” Dr. Syakalima said, representing President Hakainde Hichilema as Guest of Honour. “It reflects our commitment to aligning education with national development priorities and ensuring our young people are prepared for emerging opportunities.”

The curriculum shift is designed not only to prepare students for employment in the tourism and hospitality sectors but also to foster entrepreneurship and promote Zambia’s rich cultural heritage.

Bridging Education, Industry and Policy

The summit—organised by the Zambia Institute for Tourism and Hospitality Studies (ZITHS)—brought together policymakers, educators, development partners, and industry leaders to strengthen collaboration across sectors.

Dr. Syakalima emphasised that closer coordination between the Ministries of Education and Tourism, alongside institutions like ZITHS, is ensuring that training programmes are directly responsive to labour market demands.

“This platform allows us to align education, industry, and policy so that tourism growth translates into quality jobs,” he said.

As part of the reforms, the government has also directed the establishment of Tourism Education Clubs in primary and secondary schools, alongside expanded training and capacity building for teachers to effectively deliver the new subject.

Tourism: A Key Driver of Economic Growth

Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba highlighted the sector’s growing economic significance, noting that tourism currently supports over 159,000 jobs and remains a central pillar of Zambia’s Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

“The tourism sector has made significant progress, but our greatest asset is our people,” Mr. Sikumba said. “Investing in skills development is essential to unlocking the sector’s full potential.”

In a major infrastructure boost, he also announced the completion of the conveyancing process for 160 hectares of land allocated to ZITHS. The site will host the upcoming ZITHS Mukuni International Academy, developed in partnership with UN Tourism.

Global Partnerships Strengthen Zambia’s Vision

International partners underscored the importance of Zambia’s approach, positioning it as a model for linking education, skills, and economic development across Africa.

UN Tourism’s Africa Regional Director Elcia Grandcourt described tourism as a “critical driver of economic growth and job creation” and stressed that expanding access to quality education is key to ensuring sustainable sector growth.

“Tourism has the power to transform economies, but it depends on a skilled and capable workforce,” she said.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) reinforced the need to ensure that skills development translates into tangible employment outcomes.

“Skills must lead to decent, productive and sustainable jobs,” said ILO Chief Technical Advisor Todini Marecha, highlighting the importance of aligning training with labour market realities.

EU-Backed Skills Programme Driving Change

The European Union reaffirmed its support for Zambia’s tourism and employment agenda through the EU-funded ILO Skills Development for Increased Employability Programme (SDEP).

EU Head of Cooperation Claudio Bacigalupi described the initiative as a “game changer,” particularly in improving job prospects for young people and women.

He also praised the ILO’s National Apprenticeship Programme for shifting Zambia’s training model from traditional content-based learning to a more practical, competence-based approach.

“To attract investment, we must build a skilled workforce,” Bacigalupi said.

Innovation in Skills Development

Zambia’s approach reflects a broader shift toward competency-based education and industry-led training models. By embedding tourism education early in the schooling system and linking it to real-world opportunities, the government aims to create a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet growing demand in the sector.

Experts note that such integration is critical as global tourism rebounds and competition for skilled labour intensifies.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth

The reforms are expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits, including:

Increased youth employment and entrepreneurship

Enhanced competitiveness of Zambia’s tourism sector

Greater inclusion of women and underserved communities

Stronger alignment between education and economic priorities

By combining policy reform, institutional investment, and international partnerships, Zambia is positioning tourism not just as a source of revenue, but as a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

As Zambia continues to implement its Eighth National Development Plan, the integration of education and tourism is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economic future.

The Lusaka summit signals a clear direction: building a skilled workforce is essential to unlocking growth, attracting investment, and ensuring that the benefits of tourism are widely shared.