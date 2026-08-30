Jeju’s Global Ambition: Smart Tourism and Energy Lessons Head to Latin America and Caribbean

The partnership between the Inter-American Development Bank and Jeju Province allows the South Korean island to move beyond its international image as a holiday destination and position itself as a source of expertise in digital tourism, sustainable energy and public governance. For South Korea, the agreement opens another channel for cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean while potentially creating opportunities for researchers, public institutions and technology companies.

The newly signed memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for knowledge exchange, institutional capacity-building and the exploration of practical projects. It covers artificial intelligence and data-driven tourism management as well as energy governance, resilience and sustainability.

However, the MoU remains an enabling framework rather than a funded development programme. The available information does not specify its budget, duration, participating countries, implementation timetable or proposed pilot projects.

Jeju Seeks a Global Role Beyond Island Tourism

The agreement could help Jeju establish itself as an international policy laboratory where tourism, digital technology, environmental management and energy systems are examined together.

Jeju's experience is relevant because popular destinations must manage more than visitor numbers. Tourism affects transport, waste, water consumption, housing, public infrastructure and community life. Digital tools could help authorities understand visitor movements, anticipate demand and allocate resources more effectively.

Working with the IDB may create opportunities for Jeju's provincial agencies, universities, research centres and tourism organisations to provide training, conduct joint studies or contribute to pilot projects across Latin America and the Caribbean. Such cooperation could increase Jeju's institutional visibility and build international networks for local specialists.

It could also improve policymaking at home. To share its experience credibly, Jeju will need to document which policies produced results, where implementation encountered difficulties and how competing interests were managed. That exercise may expose domestic weaknesses and encourage more evidence-based decisions.

The initiative should not, however, present Jeju as a finished model that can simply be exported. Its policies emerged from a specific geographic, institutional and economic setting. Latin America and the Caribbean include large cities, small island states, coastal communities, heritage destinations and ecologically sensitive areas with very different capacities and development priorities.

South Korea Opens Another Gateway to Latin America

For South Korea, the partnership demonstrates how provincial governments can contribute to international development cooperation alongside national institutions. It broadens engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean beyond traditional diplomacy, trade and infrastructure investment by focusing on specialised public-sector knowledge.

The arrangement could eventually create openings for Korean companies involved in artificial intelligence, tourism platforms, smart mobility, renewable energy, data analytics and digital government. If pilot projects emerge, companies may be able to offer technical services or adapt their products to new markets, subject to IDB procurement requirements and national regulations.

Universities and research institutions could also benefit through joint research, professional exchanges and capacity-building programmes. Smaller companies, however, may require additional support to participate internationally because they often lack the financial and administrative capacity of large corporations.

Commercial gains are not guaranteed by the agreement. Policymakers must also ensure that development cooperation does not become primarily a vehicle for promoting Korean products. Technology selected before local problems are clearly identified may be expensive, poorly suited to institutional realities or difficult to maintain.

A successful partnership would instead combine Korean expertise with regional knowledge, local participation and transparent procurement.

Technology Will Test Policymakers, Not Replace Them

The tourism component will explore how artificial intelligence, data analytics and other digital tools can improve destination management. These systems could potentially support visitor-flow analysis, infrastructure planning, environmental monitoring and more targeted public services.

Yet data-driven management creates questions that cannot be resolved by technology alone. Policymakers must decide what information is collected, who controls it, how long it is retained and whether automated systems influence access to services or public resources. Privacy, cybersecurity, algorithmic bias and accountability should therefore be addressed from the beginning.

Energy cooperation presents an equally complex governance challenge. Jeju's experience may provide lessons on renewable-energy integration, institutional coordination and infrastructure planning, but the exact technical focus has not been disclosed.

Latin American and Caribbean energy systems vary considerably in ownership, market structure, geography and regulatory capacity. Policies that work in Jeju may require significant adjustment before they can support affordable and reliable services elsewhere.

Both sides will need indicators that measure institutional improvements, skills development, community benefits and the performance of pilot projects. The number of workshops, delegations or signed cooperation documents would provide only a limited picture of impact.

Stakeholder Trust Will Determine Whether the MoU Delivers

Jeju's tourism businesses could benefit from international exposure and new professional networks, while technology and energy firms may gain opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities. Public agencies could strengthen staff expertise, and researchers could gain access to new case studies and collaborative programmes.

Jeju residents remain essential stakeholders. Using the island as an international reference point should not overlook local concerns about tourism pressure, environmental degradation, infrastructure demand, employment quality and the direction of future development. Meaningful community participation would make Jeju's contribution more credible and ensure that cooperation reflects lived experience rather than institutional promotion alone.

For Latin America and the Caribbean, the potential benefits include stronger destination management, more capable energy institutions and access to tested policy approaches. But there is also a risk that large companies, central agencies and digitally advanced destinations could capture the greatest benefits while smaller communities and enterprises remain excluded.

The next test will be whether the IDB and Jeju Province move from broad commitments to clearly defined projects. Participating locations, financing arrangements, institutional responsibilities, safeguards and measurable outcomes will determine whether the partnership creates durable public value.

The agreement gives Jeju and South Korea a promising international platform. Its credibility, however, will rest on transparent implementation, local adaptation and evidence that cooperation improves institutions and community outcomes, not simply on transferring technology or promoting a model abroad.