Colombia’s Ecopetrol Faces Calls to Put Victims First After Peace Court Ruling

UN experts have welcomed the decision by Colombia's Special Jurisdiction for Peace, known as the JEP, which recognises the responsibility of several State agents and a director of the State-owned oil company Ecopetrol for involvement in acts related to serious human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ruling, issued under Macro-Case 08, creates an opening for victims to help shape what reparations should look like. The experts described the decision as "a significant step forward for truth, justice and accountability regarding the impacts of corporate activities in conflict-affected contexts."

Their response places attention on the responsibility of businesses in places scarred by armed conflict, where acknowledging what happened must be followed by decisions about how to address the damage. They said the ruling offers an unprecedented opportunity to put victims at the centre of reparation and restoration efforts.

The experts welcomed Ecopetrol's cooperation during the proceedings and encouraged the company to build on that engagement through continued dialogue and concrete action for affected people and communities.

Victims need a say in how harm is repaired

The experts called on Ecopetrol to engage in good faith with victims and the organisations representing them, creating room for people to explain the harms they suffered, their expectations for reparations and the measures needed to restore their rights. "Victims should not be mere observers of the reparation processes; they must be active participants in their design and implementation," they said.

That participation matters because decisions about reparations concern the lives of the people who experienced the harm. A restorative approach gives them a role in defining the response and carrying it out, with acknowledgement of their experiences forming part of the work of rebuilding trust. The experts stressed that effective reparations require meaningful participation, acknowledgement of harm and a sustained commitment to restoring rights.

Ecopetrol and the State face connected responsibilities

The experts pointed to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which set out companies' responsibility to respect human rights and participate in redressing negative impacts they have caused or contributed to. Colombia's position as Ecopetrol's majority shareholder gives the State a particular role in this process. The experts said the company's responsibility to respect human rights converges with the government's duty to protect them.

They urged Colombian authorities to ensure Ecopetrol participates fully in efforts concerning truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-repetition. The process must also contribute to strengthening public trust in institutions, making the response to the ruling part of a wider effort to rebuild confidence among affected communities.

Peace institutions need funding to deliver

The experts repeated the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' call for sufficient funding for Colombia's Comprehensive Peace System, which includes the JEP and the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons.

Their appeal connects the promise of the ruling with the resources needed for these institutions to fulfil their mandates. Recognising responsibility, supporting victims and searching for missing people depend on institutions being able to carry out their work.

The experts offered to support both the Colombian government and Ecopetrol as the process moves forward, to strengthen corporate accountability within transitional justice and help build sustainable peace.