Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

Thailand faces a demographic crisis that could weaken its economy, strain government finances, and increase pressure on healthcare and social protection systems. A 2026 report titled Thailand Country Aging Report: A Contract Across Generations — Thailand's Path to an Age-Ready Society, prepared by the World Bank in collaboration with the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and Thailand's Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), warns that the country is aging faster than its economy can adapt. Without urgent reforms, a shrinking workforce, rising healthcare costs and inadequate retirement savings could threaten economic growth and leave millions of elderly citizens financially vulnerable.

Thailand Is Growing Old Before Becoming Rich

Thailand is expected to become a super-aged society by 2033, when more than 20 percent of its population will be aged 65 or above. The number of people aged 60 and older increased from approximately 4 million in 1994 to more than 14 million in 2024. Meanwhile, the fertility rate has declined to around one child per woman, and the country's population peaked in 2022. Unlike wealthier countries that experienced demographic aging gradually, Thailand is undergoing this transformation within a few decades and at a much lower income level.

The economic consequences could be substantial. The World Bank estimates that demographic pressures could reduce Thailand's average annual economic growth from 3.6 percent to 2.4 percent over the 2020–2050 period. A shrinking working-age population could weaken productivity, reduce tax revenues and increase government spending on pensions, healthcare and long-term care. Age-related public expenditure could rise by more than five percentage points of GDP by 2055. With tax revenues accounting for approximately 17 percent of GDP, the government has limited financial flexibility to manage these growing costs.

Shrinking Workforce and Weak Pensions Threaten Financial Security

Thailand's labour market faces serious challenges because many workers leave formal employment before reaching retirement age. Older employees often move into agriculture, self-employment, or informal occupations that offer lower earnings and limited social protection. Women face additional disadvantages because unpaid caregiving responsibilities often force them to withdraw from employment.

The report recommends flexible retirement arrangements, longer working lives, improved digital skills and lifelong learning programmes. Gradually increasing the formal retirement age towards 65 could help maintain workforce participation and reduce economic pressure.

Financial insecurity among elderly citizens is another major concern. Only 46 percent of older adults earn more than 50,000 baht annually, while approximately 34 percent have incomes below the national poverty line. More than 41 percent have savings of less than 50,000 baht. Many depend on financial assistance from family members, employment income and government benefits.

The World Bank recommends increasing the Old Age Allowance, expanding pension coverage for informal workers and reforming retirement schemes to provide reliable income throughout old age. These measures could reduce elderly poverty and help prevent future generations from carrying an increasingly heavy financial burden.

Healthcare and Elderly Care Face a Growing Crisis

Thailand's aging population is placing increasing pressure on healthcare services. Noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension and cancer, account for approximately three-quarters of deaths in the country. Their economic burden was estimated at almost 10 percent of GDP in 2019.

Although Thailand has a well-established universal healthcare system, the report argues that medical services remain too focused on treating illnesses rather than preventing them. Stronger disease screening, tobacco control, health education and community-based healthcare could improve life expectancy and reduce long-term medical expenditure.

Demand for long-term care is projected to more than double to over 930,000 people by 2040. Currently, families, particularly women, provide much of the assistance required by elderly people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. This creates hidden economic costs through lost employment opportunities and unpaid caregiving responsibilities.

The report recommends expanding home-based care, training professional caregivers, improving local government funding and connecting healthcare services with social support programmes. Better coordination could help older people receive appropriate care without placing excessive pressure on hospitals and families.

Can Thailand Turn Its Aging Crisis Into an Economic Opportunity?

Institutional weaknesses remain a major obstacle to effective reform. Responsibilities for aging policies are distributed across several ministries, each operating with separate budgets and administrative systems. The World Bank recommends strengthening the Department of Older People, improving government coordination and giving local authorities greater power to deliver elderly services.

Despite these challenges, population aging could also create economic opportunities. Growing demand for healthcare technology, accessible housing, financial services, rehabilitation equipment and elderly-focused businesses could support the development of Thailand's silver economy.

The report encourages investment in age-friendly infrastructure, financial support for businesses serving older consumers and policies that help elderly citizens remain economically active.

Thailand must act within the coming years to avoid deeper economic and social pressures. Coordinated reforms in employment, pensions, healthcare, taxation and governance could help transform population aging from a financial burden into an opportunity for sustainable economic development, while protecting the well-being of both older citizens and future generations.