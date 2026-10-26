People with albinism face lasting mental health harm from discrimination, UN warns

Colour-based discrimination is damaging the lives of people with albinism around the world, restricting their access to basic rights and taking a serious toll on their mental health, UN Independent Expert Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond warned today.

Presenting her report to the UN General Assembly, Miti-Drummond said discrimination shapes everyday experiences for people with albinism, affecting their rights to health, education, employment and public participation, and in its most extreme forms threatening their lives.

The Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism called for legal and policy reforms that address the psychological and social consequences of discrimination, together with the prejudices and failures in enforcement that allow it to persist.

Everyday exclusion carries a lasting mental health cost

"For persons with albinism, colour-based discrimination is not a probability; it is a daily reality," Miti-Drummond said, describing experiences that can define and restrict opportunities across many areas of life.

Unconscious bias, microaggressions, overt hostility and treatment that marks people as outsiders contribute to social exclusion, with consequences that reach beyond individual encounters and affect their sense of safety, belonging and self-worth.

The expert identified low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, the internalisation of negative stereotypes, self-isolation, suicidal thoughts and racial trauma among the effects experienced by people with albinism, raising particular concerns about the damage to their mental health and wellbeing.

Violent attacks leave families carrying fear and distress

In places where colour-based discrimination takes extreme forms, including mutilations and killings, many people with albinism live with chronic fear for their lives, adding the threat of physical violence to the harm caused by everyday prejudice.

The psychological burden also extends to close family members, particularly parents who carry the emotional strain of protecting their children from attacks and shielding them from the social and psychological effects of discrimination. Miti-Drummond's report draws attention to this wider family impact, recognising that the consequences of threats, exclusion and violence reach beyond the person directly targeted.

Myths and weak enforcement demand a wider response

The expert described several overlapping drivers of discrimination, including deeply rooted myths and prejudices, poor understanding of albinism and media portrayals that reinforce negative stereotypes. Weak enforcement allows these problems to continue despite existing laws and policies, leaving a gap between the protections set out in official instruments and the experiences of people with albinism.

Miti-Drummond urged States to introduce reforms and policy changes that deliver a coordinated response across the system, addressing the root causes and different forms of colour-based discrimination alongside its psychological and social consequences.