Philadelphia Academy Charter High School evacuated due to smoke - report

Philadelphia Academy Charter High School has been evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building, Action News has reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk Philadelphia
Updated: 11-09-2019 17:53 IST
Philadelphia Academy Charter High School has been evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building, Action News has reported. The school, which is located at Tomlinson Road in Northeast Philadelphia, was evacuated as a precautionary measure and no injuries have been reported.

Further details about Philadelphia Academy Charter High School are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
