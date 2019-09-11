Philadelphia Academy Charter High School evacuated due to smoke - report

Philadelphia Academy Charter High School has been evacuated due to a report of smoke inside the building, Action News has reported. The school, which is located at Tomlinson Road in Northeast Philadelphia, was evacuated as a precautionary measure and no injuries have been reported.

JUST IN: Philadelphia Academy Charter High School in Northeast Philadelphia has been evacuated due to a report of fumes inside the building. https://t.co/RYHfv36bu6 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 11, 2019

Further details about Philadelphia Academy Charter High School are awaited.

This is a developing story.