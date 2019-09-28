International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Amber Guyger's 'emotional' trial sparks anger online

In a trial which some called "emotional", Amber Guyger said, "I wish he was the one with the gun and killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person's life."

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 28-09-2019 16:45 IST
Amber Guyger's 'emotional' trial sparks anger online

The case of a former Dallas police officer accidentally shooting an unarmed black neighbor shook the whole US and sparked street protests, particularly after prosecutors initially moved to charge the cop Amber Guyger with manslaughter, a charge for killing without malice. Guyger says that she entered into the house thinking it was her own and shot Botham Jean, a 26-year-old black PwC accountant thinking he was an intruder.

In a trial which some called "emotional", she said, "I wish he was the one with the gun and killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person's life." Amber Guyger also broke out during the trial and said that she asks God daily for forgiveness.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau says more gun control needed after Toronto area shootings

But Amber Guyger's emotional trial seems to have sparked anger among many people as they turn to Twitter to post their opinions on the case. The shooting was one of a series of high-profile killings of unarmed black men and teens by white US police officers.

It is relatively rare for criminal defendants to testify in their own defense at trial since it subjects them to cross-examination by prosecutors who will attempt to poke holes in their story. In an instance during the trial, Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus asked Amber Guyger, "when you shot him twice, you intended to kill him, didn't you?" and she responded, "I did" in a calm voice.

Also Read: New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

During the trial, Guyger's defense attorney, Robert Rogers, said she was "on autopilot" after a long workday on Sept. 6, 2018, when she mistakenly parked on the wrong floor in the garage and was able to enter Jean's apartment because he had left the door slightly ajar. Hermus told the jury of four men and eight women that Amber Guyger missed blatant clues that she was not in her own apartment - including the smell of marijuana smoke - because she was distracted after a 16-minute phone conversation with her former police partner during her commute. Guyger testified that the call was in relation to work.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019