ZICTA reports women share more pornography than men on social media in Zambia

Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority has released two surprising facts. Once Lusaka-headquartered national news agency Mwebantu news creates viral in social media, people living in Zambia have started discussing the findings.

The first update released by Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) reveals more than 200 cybercrime cases involving obscene materials have been recorded from January to June this year across the nation.

Edgar Mulauzi, the ZICTA manager Consumer protection and compliance opined that the majority of cases received by the autonomous statutory body involve women being threatened through blackmailing due to nude snaps they have posted on social media. According to the reports received by ZICTA, Edgar Mulauzi has suggested the Zambians, mainly women to stay careful and not to become victim of any person on social media.

Mulauzi has also urged the women not to post their nude snaps or any kind of sensational pictures as people are highly tend to utilize those in blackmailing the victims. ZICTA is also planning to meet the members of women organizations in Zambia including other stakeholders with a better objective to sensitize women on the severe consequences of posting nude photographs on social media.

On the other hand, a new update over Twitter by the national news agency Mwebantu claims that, according to ZICTA, women share more pornography on social media in Zambia than men.