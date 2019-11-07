International Development News
Development News Edition

European Union provides €1mn via WFP to vulnerable families in Mauritania during lean season

European Union provides €1mn via WFP to vulnerable families in Mauritania during lean season
World Food Programme provided monthly cash transfers to vulnerable families, allowing them to put food on the table and protect their livelihoods. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union has contributed €1 million that has enabled the United Nations World Food Programme to provide vital food assistance to nearly 100,000 people in three regions of Mauritania during 2019's lean season.

The funding of European Union to the World Food Programme earlier this year was vital to helping the most vulnerable communities through the crucial June-October period, when people's food stocks run out and market prices are the highest, limiting people's access to food. World Food Programme provided monthly cash transfers to vulnerable families, allowing them to put food on the table and protect their livelihoods.

"We know we can always count on the generous support of the European Union to reach vulnerable people in need with food assistance," said Nacer Benalleg, WFP Representative and Country Director in Mauritania. "We look forward to continuing our partnership to save lives and change lives in Mauritania," she added.

This food assistance was complemented by WFP's malnutrition treatment and prevention programme that provides young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women with nutritious fortified cereals and specialised nutritious foods. This was focused in Guidimakha, Assaba and Gorgol - areas that face the most severe hunger and malnutrition in the country.

"Many families would have sold their assets or gone hungry had they not received WFP assistance. Being able to feed our kids is a relief for me and my husband" said Menna Sabar, a 32-year-old woman who received cash assistance thanks to the EU-funded project.

The families supported by WFP were identified through Mauritania's unified social registry. This tool, used by WFP and its partners for the first time this year, provides information on households eligible for social support services, enhancing the efficiency of the government's social protection programmes.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK's Conservatives and Labour vow to spend big in battle for votes

Britains governing Conservatives vowed on Thursday to spend billions of pounds more on infrastructure, stepping up an election battle with the main opposition Labour Party over who is best placed to drive growth and help struggling regions....

World number two Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez. I decided I will no longer work with Conchita, the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook p...

Share of women in subordinate courts highest in T'gana, least in Bihar: Report

Telangana has the highest share of women judges at 44 per cent and Bihar the lowest at 11.5 per cent in subordinate courts, while seven states did not have a single woman judge in their high courts as of June 2018, according to a report. Th...

383-yr-old tombstone discovered in north China

A 383-year-old tombstone has been found in a village in Chinas northern Hebei Province, local publicity authorities said on Thursday. The publicity department of Nanhe County said the tombstone, dating back to the Ming Dynasty 1368-1644, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019