Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding
Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the risk not expected to pass for many areas for several days.
The rains have caused serious disruptions to roads and rail services in the region.
Many road closures are also being reported, a list of closures as of 07:00 am, is below:
- Bochum Parkway
- Brightside Lane
- Ecclesfield Road
- Fife St
- Green Lane / Butterthwaite Road – Shiregreen
- Ecclesall Road - one side
- Whitley Lane
- Jenkin Rd / Meadowhall Rd
- Hawke St / Upwell St
- Mickley Lane – Partial Closure
- Manchester Rd (Deepcar)
- Bawtry Rd at Park House Lane
Further details about the evacuation in Meadowhall Interchange are awaited.