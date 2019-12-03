Left Menu
Development News Edition

Côte d'Ivoire ranks first among all banana-producing countries in Africa

Côte d'Ivoire ranks first among all banana-producing countries in Africa
The banana sector in Côte d'Ivoire represents 9,000 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs. Image Credit: Pexels

Côte d'Ivoire is at the top of the list of African countries with a production of around 450,000 tonnes of dessert bananas in 2019. The country is declared to have a turnover of 145 billion Fcfa, or 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 3 percent of national GDP.

Although the performance is highly lauded by the experts, still some major challenges persist that indicate an analysis of the competitiveness of the dessert banana sector established by the National Observatory on the Competitiveness of Enterprises (ONCE) in association with the Executive Secretariat of the State or Private Sector Consultation Committee.

Côte d'Ivoire, according to the analysis, is confronting a severe competition from the countries of Central and South America, given the large quantity of dessert bananas exported by these states to the European Union (4.6 million tonnes compared with 1.2 million tonnes for ACP countries) and the context of trade liberalization.

The banana sector in Côte d'Ivoire represents 9,000 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs. The low consumption of bananas on the local market, the still low yield ratio per hectare (50 tonnes / hectare), and the high production costs (access to inputs, transportation costs, etc.) are factors hindering competitiveness of the sector.

Faced with these different challenges, industry players in the Organization of Producers-Exporters of Bananas, Pineapples, Mangoes and other Fruits of Côte d'Ivoire (OBAMCI) are seeking more financial support from the region. 'State towards the sector, a continuation of the policy of installation of new planters, a tax exemption of the fuel used by the operators of the dessert banana and easy access to inputs.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests continue in T'gana against vet rape and murder

Protests by students, lawyers and various other sections of society continued on Tuesday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last week, as agitators demanded death penalty fo...

India inaugurates its Gandhi-themed pavilion at COP 25

India Pavilion of the theme 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated at the 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change UNFCCC COP25 in Madrid on Tuesday. Union Environment Secretary C K Mish...

"One of the greatest non-answers": Trump lauds Macron's political skills

U.S. President Donald Trump said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron gave one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard at a joint news conference on Tuesday. In response to a question posed to Trump by a U.S. journalist who asked wh...

Trump says U.S. does not support anti-government protests in Iran

U.S. President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019