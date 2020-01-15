Left Menu
AfDB, World Bank, UN unveil Zimbabwe 2019 Joint Needs Assessment Report

According to the recently released report, Zimbabwe will need USD 16 billion to restore infrastructure and support governance and other institutional reforms. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank in association with the World Bank Group and the United Nations recently launched the Zimbabwe 2019 Joint Needs Assessment Report. The study has been produced after the Zimbabwean government requested the three organizations to access the scope of challenges and requirements.

"I urge the Zimbabwean government to take advantage of the knowledge embedded in the report in its reform efforts,"the Country Manager of the African Development Bank in Zimbabwe, Damoni Kitabire said. As Zimbabwe has engaged the track to boost policy and legal reform for the recovery of economy and inclusive growth.

According to the recently released report, the southern African country will need USD 16 billion to restore infrastructure and support governance and other institutional reforms. It is also being stated that majority of the resources will require physical infrastructure with roads accounting for USD 7.5 billion. Social services, including education and health, account for USD 3.4 billion of the target.

The exercise to make the Zimbabwe 2019 Joint Needs Assessment Report was carried out between March 2018 and August 2019. It produced after intensive consultations with various government agencies, the private sector, civil society and development partners was prepared following a request from the government.

