51 Divyang couples to get hitched at 34th Royal Mass Wedding Ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan

Narayan Seva Sansthan, a non- profit organization, is scheduled to organize the 34th "Royal Mass Wedding of Differently abled & Underprivileged Couples" on 8th and 9th February in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The two days ceremony will be celebrated with a lot of pomp and show where young couples will be observing customary rites to begin a new phase of their lives. The main objective that couples will be promoting in the Royal Mass Wedding is 'Say No to Dowry'.

This huge wedding ceremony shall witness 51 couples who will be married and shall undergo all rites that are performed in an Indian wedding with celebrations and expected marriage arrangements such as videography, wedding photo shoots, long barat with music, family members, sadhaks and reputed guest list.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, "Royal Mass Wedding Ceremony is an idea to bring the marginalized sections of society to the mainstream by giving them social and economic rehabilitation and support to start their new lives post Marriage. The Narayan Seva Sansthan will also be offering them skill training to run their life and make them more employable to lead a better life in the future. This wedding ceremony at a huge scale is an initiative taken by the Narayan Seva Sansthan post-economic screening process of families where it is made sure that the bride's family would not pay the dowry to the groom."

Since 19 years, NSS is addressing the big fat wedding perception by transforming, inspiring and changing the mindset of the society to follow the mass wedding idea to stop dowry system, promote simple wedding, and free support to the underprivileged couples.

Narayan Seva Sansthan is a Smart Village which is fully equipped and has been established to facilitate every single member in the NSS zone with health-related and medical facilities, skill education academy, playgrounds for children, toy trains, free food, corrective surgeries, hostels for children and many more facilities for the physically incapable humans who feel deprived in any way, at any stage of life. Narayan Seva Sansthan has operated over 4.1 lakh corrective surgeries in years and has provided them full socio-economic support by availing the best of the medical services, medicines, and technology at free cost.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.