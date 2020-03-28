Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB approves €62.3mn to Côte d'Ivoire for bringing electricity to rural localities

AfDB approves €62.3mn to Côte d'Ivoire for bringing electricity to rural localities
. The electrification of the 1,388 localities within the framework of this project will bring the national coverage rate to 100 percent. Image Credit: Pixabay

The African Development Bank's board of directors, has recently approved a loan of 62.35 million euros to Côte d'Ivoire, which is intended to finance the first phase of the Project to strengthen the works of the electrical system and access to electricity called PROSER I.

The project will take four years to complete. It will allow the connection to the electricity network of 1,388 localities, of which 1,039 (75 percent) have less than 500 inhabitants and so far not affected by the first operations financed by the Bank and the others Development partners. The electrification of the 1,388 localities within the framework of this project will bring the national coverage rate to 100 percent.

"This rural electrification project constitutes a contribution to the equitable redistribution of the fruits of the economic growth that the country has experienced for ten years, by providing rural populations, generally with low incomes, with a basic social service for improvement of their living conditions. With this project, the populations will not simply see the power lines pass over their homes, the project will also finance the connection costs of thousands of households in order to give them effective access to electricity," Marie Laure Akin Olugbade, Managing Director for West Africa for the Bank opined.

As a part of the National Rural Electrification Program, PROSER I intends to strengthen the country's energy capacities and improve the living conditions of the populations. It plans to build 6,460 km of 33 kV lines, 3,419 km of low voltage lines and 1,394 rural distribution stations. In addition, 11 energy transmission stations will be secured to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to the populations. The second phase of the project will consist of strengthening eleven power transmission stations to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to the populations.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

German town converts gym hall to hold virus quarantine offenders

A German town has turned a gymnastics hall into a facility to hold potential offenders against quarantine rules that stipulate a 14-day isolation period for those who test positive for the coronavirus and those who come into contact with th...

Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown

Syria said on Friday it was banning travel between cities and governorates as part of tightening measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported, citing the interior minister. Syria has recorded five cases of cor...

'WeiYan' handed two-year ban for match fixing

The League of Legends Pro League handed down a two-year suspension to jungler Wang WeiYan Xiang for alleged match fixing, and imposed a hefty fine on his former Rogue Warriors team. WeiYan was released from Rogue Warriors earlier this week,...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020