Delhi's air quality in 'satisfactory' category; overall AQI clocks at 70

The quality of air in Delhi improved to the 'satisfactory' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 70 around 11 am on Saturday, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The concentrations of polluting particles - PM 10 and PM 2.5 stood at at 70 and 35 respectively.

The Centre-run SAFAR has predicted that the AQI is expected to further improve on Sunday (June 7). The concentration of PM 10 particles is expected to be at 74 tomorrow while PM 2.5 is likely to dock at 37. It further added that PM 10 concentration is likely to be into the 'moderate' category after three days.