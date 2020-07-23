Mumbai rains: High tide of 4.52 meters expected today
A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 1ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:10 IST
A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 1:43 pm today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The financial capital and its suburbs are expected to see moderate to light showers throughout the day.
Konkan and some other regions of Maharashtra are also likely to be battered by rains, the MeT further predicted.
