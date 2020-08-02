Left Menu
Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala, saying that very heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Orange alert issued for tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts with the prediction of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall," said IMD, Kerala.

On Saturday, IMD had predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days. (ANI)

