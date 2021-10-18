Left Menu

Football star Didier Drogba signs with WHO, as new Goodwill Ambassador

Football legend Didier Drogba on Monday was named the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health.

UN News | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:31 IST
Football star Didier Drogba signs with WHO, as new Goodwill Ambassador
Football legend Didier Drogba on Monday was named the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health.

Mr. Drogba, from Côte d’Ivoire, will promote WHO’s top tips on how physical activity can lead to a healthier and happier life, and also highlight the value of sports, particularly for youth.

The Ivorian striker is best known internationally for his long and record-setting career at Chelsea Football Club, and for having been named African Footballer of the Year in 2006, and 2009. He is the all-time top scorer and former captain of the Ivory Coast national team.

He also has a long track record off the pitch, of participating in various campaigns to promote healthy lifestyles, anti-malaria campaigns, and HIV prevention and control.

‘Champion on and off the pitch’

During the announcement of his new role, in Geneva, Mr. Drogba said he was honoured to team up with WHO and “support its work to help people reach the highest level of health possible, especially young people in all countries.”

“I have benefited first-hand from the power of sports to lead a healthy life and I am committed to working with WHO to share such gains worldwide”, he said.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, hailed Mr. Drogba as “a proven champion and game changer both on and off the pitch.”

For Tedros, the athlete’s support can help curb the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) through the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

“We are pleased to have him playing on our team, and helping communities worldwide reach and score goals through sports for their physical and mental health and well-being”, Tedros said.

According to the WHO chief, Mr. Drogba will also support the mobilization of the international community to “promote sports as an essential means for improving the physical, mental health and social well-being of all people, including in helping COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical activity. According to WHO, up to 5 million deaths a year could be averted if the global population was more active.

Lack of exercise

Current global estimates show four in five adolescents, and one in four adults, do not do enough physical activity.

Globally this is estimated to cost $54 billion in direct healthcare costs, and another US$14 billion to lost productivity.

Increased physical inactivity also hurts health systems, the environment, economic development, community well-being, and quality of life.

Regular physical activity helps lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and various types of cancer, including breast cancer and colon cancer.

World Cup health

Mr. Drogba’s announcement as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador was made during a ceremony to launch the Healthy 2022 World Cup – Creating Legacy for Sport and Health.

The initiative is a partnership between Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health and its Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, WHO and world football’s governing body, FIFA, to promote sports during next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Mr. Drogba joins other WHO ambassadors including champion Brazilian footballer Alisson Becker and his wife, the doctor Natalia Loewe; Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term Mayor of New York; Cynthia Germanotta, President of the Born This Way Foundation and mother of artist Lady Gaga; and former UK Prime Minister and current UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021