Hyundai to Implement 3% Price Hike Amid Rising Costs by April 2025

Hyundai Motor India will increase car prices by three percent in April 2025 due to escalating input costs, commodity prices, and operational expenses. This follows similar moves by Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia India, reflecting industry-wide adjustments in response to rising costs.

Hyundai CRETA Electric (File Photo/HMIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India has announced a three percent increase in car prices starting April 2025, attributing the hike to surging input costs, commodity prices, and operational expenses. The price adjustment will vary across different models and variants, according to the company's latest statement.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, emphasized the company's efforts to absorb rising costs. He stated, "With sustained increase in operational expenses, a partial cost escalation has become imperative, leading to a minor price adjustment effective April 2025."

This move aligns with industry trends, as earlier this week, auto giants Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia India also announced price hikes across their product lines, citing similar reasons. Tata Motors intends to increase commercial vehicle prices by up to two percent while expanding this to passenger and electric vehicles, aiming to offset rising input costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

