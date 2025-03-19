Hyundai to Implement 3% Price Hike Amid Rising Costs by April 2025

Hyundai Motor India has announced a three percent increase in car prices starting April 2025, attributing the hike to surging input costs, commodity prices, and operational expenses. The price adjustment will vary across different models and variants, according to the company's latest statement.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, emphasized the company's efforts to absorb rising costs. He stated, "With sustained increase in operational expenses, a partial cost escalation has become imperative, leading to a minor price adjustment effective April 2025."

This move aligns with industry trends, as earlier this week, auto giants Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia India also announced price hikes across their product lines, citing similar reasons. Tata Motors intends to increase commercial vehicle prices by up to two percent while expanding this to passenger and electric vehicles, aiming to offset rising input costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)