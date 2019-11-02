International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana: 133 farmers penalised for burning stubble in Kaithal

The district administration has penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kaithal (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:09 IST
Haryana: 133 farmers penalised for burning stubble in Kaithal
Farm stubble being burnt in Kaithal district, Haryana, on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration has penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500. "Each defaulter has paid at least Rs 2,500 as fine. The highest fine imposed was Rs 15,000. These fines levied after taking stock of the area of their land. FIR will also be filed against those who fail to pay the fines," said Pawan Sharma, Agriculture Deputy Director, Kaithal district.

"For the past one and a half months, the officials of the Revenue Department, Panchayats and Agriculture Department have been assigned the task of identifying the cases of stubble burning and penalise the farmers," he said. "This time 898 cases have come to light out of which 456 cases were found to be fake. As compared to last year, the straw burning in Kaithal has reduced by 60 per cent," added Sharma.

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab usually burn the crop residue after harvesting paddy in the autumn season in order to clear the fields for the summer harvest. Smoke from these two states travels to the national capital each year, leading to a spike in the air pollution level. According to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

"If we see the records from September 23 to October 21, the fire incidents have increased from last year. So far, 3,466 incidents have taken place. Last year till October 21, it was 2,575," Anil Sood, Head, ACM division, PRSC, had said while speaking to ANI in Ludhiana. Tarn Taran was placed at the top of the list of fire incidents with 736 cases. Amritsar was second in the list with 597 cases followed by Patiala with 439 fire incidents. In Ferozabadpur, around 311 fire incidents were reported while in Gurudaspur around 239 such incidents were recorded.

To combat the menace of air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019. He has repeatedly said that the smog from the nearby states caused by the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: IFAD launches project to help farmers improve incomes, food security in Chad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Yemens internationally recognized government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The power-sharing dea...

Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles

Bangkok, Nov 2 AP Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges. The airline said Friday that Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as of November 1.The carriers vice chairman, Air Chi...

Mungantiwar confident of forming govt with Sena within a week

Even as the tussle between the Shiv Sena and BJP over power sharing continues, BJPs Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed confidence on Saturday that the new government will be in place in Maharashtra before November 10. Mungantiwar, who faced ire ...

Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A major scuffle broke out on Saturday between Delhi Police and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court here. Firing also took place in which one lawyer was reportedly injured. He has been admitted to St Stephens Hospital.Lawyers are sitting on a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019