International Development News
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM urges public to avoid single-use plastic, takes part in human chain to create awareness

In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the ill effects of single-use plastic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday took part in a human chain.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:36 IST
Uttarakhand CM urges public to avoid single-use plastic, takes part in human chain to create awareness
CM exhorts public to avoid single-use plastic, take spart in human chain in Dehradun [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to create awareness among the masses about the ill effects of single-use plastic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday took part in a human chain. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister formed the 50-kilometre long human chain with school students, employees, businessmen and social organisations. The human chain began from Miyanwala and concluded at the clock tower crossing through Mussoorie diversion, GMS road and Saharanpur road.

Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI consumers

Experian, one of Indias leading data, analytics and decisioning companies on Tuesday announced a strategic investment stake in Vserv, a pioneer in smart data platform for mobile marketing. According to the company, the investment is in line...

Foreign tourists still keen to visit Delhi despite rise in pollution

Even as air pollution levels in Delhi have risen sharply over the past few days, tourists who arrived at the IGI airport on Tuesday said that they were not deterred by it and did not change their travel plans though some of them stressed on...

As U.S. exits Paris pact, U.S. fossil energy chief says U.S. ingenuity can tackle climate threat

The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances and fossil fuels will remain a priority for U.S. government and business, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department Steven Winberg told Re...

IISF 2019: Dr. Vardhan emphasizes bringing science and technology to doorsteps

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that a platform like India International Science Festival IISF is an opportunity to bridge the gap and bringing science and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019