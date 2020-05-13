Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn dominated Rajya Sabha for 39 of 68 yrs, but law making not impacted: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:57 IST
Oppn dominated Rajya Sabha for 39 of 68 yrs, but law making not impacted: Naidu

The Opposition has had an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha for 39 of the 68 years in terms of numbers, but this did not adversely impact making of laws, even though other concerns have emerged, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday. He said this while recounting the journey of the Upper House in a Facebook post on the 68th anniversary of its first sitting.

"The mode of elections to and tenures of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are different. This could lead to a situation of the Government of the day having majority as required in the Lok Sabha and not having the numbers in the Rajya Sabha. This is what had happened over the years," he noted. While this had happened for the first time during 1968-70, it remained so at a stretch for the last 31 years, he said.

Naidu said the Rajya Sabha held 5,472 sittings and passed 3,857 Bills till the Budget Session this year, even as it asserted it's independence on some occasions. He referred to three Joint Sittings in 1961, 1978 and 2002 when the Rajya Sabha rejected the Dowry Prohibition Bill, 1959, the Banking Services Commission (Repeal) Bill, 1977, and the Prevention of Terrorism Bill, 2002, respectively. In 1959, the then government had majority in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha also differed with the Lok Sabha when it rejected the Constitution (Twenty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 1970, seeking to abolish privy purses to the erstwhile rulers and two more such Constitution Amendment Bills in 1989 seeking to strengthen the Panchayats and Municipalities which later became the Acts of Parliament. Referring to delaying of passing of some other Bills by the Upper House, Naidu said that if they amounted to checking 'hasty legislation', the Rajya Sabha passed five Constitution Amendment Bills in a day on August 25, 1994, when the then government did not have the numbers.

Naidu recalled the Upper House passing several major Bills relating to GST, IBC, triple talaq, re-organisation of J & K, citizenship amendment etc, even though the present government does not have the numbers. "This suggests that no case can be made against the Rajya Sabha as being obstructionist in law making," he noted.

He further observed that irrespective of the composition of the House, time spent on legislation remained 29 pc of the total functional time of the Upper House. Speaking of the way forward, Naidu said, "It should be to let the House discuss, debate and decide on each issue. If the perception is that political considerations form the basis of rising disruptions, it needs to be addressed by all the stakeholders including all sections of the Rajya Sabha." "The line between obstruction and disruption is thin and needs to be put aside," he said.

Tracing the evolution of the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that it is turning out to be more and more a deliberative body having spent 33.54 pc of the time of the House on discussing issues of public importance during 1978-2014; 41.42 pc during 2005-14 and a high of 46.59 pc during 2015-19. The chairman, however, expressed concern over declining time spent on the oversight function of the House amidst rising trend of disruptions eroding the productivity of the House.

He observed that the Rajya Sabha spent 39.50 pc of the total time on ensuring the accountability of the executive during 1978-2004 which declined to 21.99 pc during 2005-14 and further to 12.34 pc during 2015-19. This was primarily on account of the "Question Hour being abandoned due to disruptions", he said.

Naidu informed that the functional productivity of the Rajya Sabha used to be about 100 pc till 1997 and it slid to 87 pc during 1998-2004, to 71 pc during 2005-14 and further to 61 pc during the next five years. "Since 1978, the annual productivity of the Rajya Sabha has been 100 pc in only 12 years and it has never been 100 pc in the last 29 years," he said, adding that the lowest annual productivity of 38.63 pc was recorded in 2018.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

SC declines interim bail to Sajjan Kumar serving life term in anti-Sikh riot case

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to grant interim bail on medical grounds to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices In...

Netflix making film about 1999 US Women's World Cup team

Netflix has announced a feature film centring around US Womens soccer teams win at the 1999 FIFA World Cup. According to Variety, the project is based on Jere Longmans book The Girls of Summer The US Womens Soccer Team and How It Changed t...

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of travel group TUI. I think in 2022, the latest, we will see a full recovery of tou...

Ex-All Black Milner-Skudder signs with Highlanders

World Cup-winning winger Nehe Milner-Skudder announced Wednesday he will play for Otago Highlanders in New Zealands domestic Super Rugby competition after injury and the coronavirus pandemic stopped him moving to France. The 29-year-old enj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020