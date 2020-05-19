Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stepson of Malaysian ex-PM Najib could testify against him in 1MDB trial -prosecutors

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:33 IST
Stepson of Malaysian ex-PM Najib could testify against him in 1MDB trial -prosecutors
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak Image Credit: Wikimedia

Riza Aziz, the stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has agreed to testify against the ex-premier in a trial linked to a multibillion-dollar fraud at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), prosecutors said on Tuesday. The announcement comes days after a Malaysian court agreed to drop a $248-million money laundering case against Riza, a Hollywood film producer, in a deal that would see the government recover $107.3 million in overseas assets.

State prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Riza may be added to the list of prosecution witnesses in one of Najib's trials after agreeing to testify against his stepfather. "(Riza) has indicated his readiness to give evidence for the prosecution in this case," Gopal told the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

He was referring to a trial in which Najib faces 25 charges of money laundering and corruption for illegally receiving 2.3 billion ringgit ($530 million) linked to 1MDB. Riza's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. and Malaysian authorities say about $4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB, co-founded in 2009 by Najib, who was voted out of power in 2018 amid widespread public anger over the scandal. He has since been charged with 42 criminal offenses linked to losses at the fund and other state entities and has pleaded not guilty.

Riza, a co-founder of Hollywood firm Red Granite Pictures, has agreed to give up properties in the United States and Britain as part of last week's settlement, officials have said. The U.S. Department of Justice has said Red Granite financed three films, including 2013's Oscar-nominated "The Wolf of Wall Street" , using funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB.

Red Granite paid the U.S. government $60 million in September 2017 to settle a civil forfeiture claim over the rights to the films. ($1=4.3400 ringgit)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Allow online sale of fertilisers to Maha farmers: agri expert

A demand has been made to allow online sale of seeds and fertilisers to farmers at their doorstep in Maharashtra amidst the extended coronavirus-indued lockdown. Explaining the rationale behind such demand and drawing parallels with the sta...

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, according to HDFC SecuritiesIn the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,731 per ounce, while silver was...

Only approx. 2.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU in India

During the last 24 hours, a total of 2,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of COVID-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improvin...

Lex Sportel brings you the first-ever LIVE cricket under lockdown conditions - "BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League"

New Delhi India, May 19 ANINewsVoir 1SPORTS brings the first ever live cricket during the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for the benefit of billions of diehard cricket fans waiting to watch their favorite sport live For the next four wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020