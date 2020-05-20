Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:08 IST
BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has "failed" to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJP's attack came a day after the COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra reached to 37,136 with 1,325 deaths.

Alleging that health infrastructure in Mumbai has collapsed completely, state BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the state government had failed to announce any package for the poor and the needy. Worst-hit by the pandemic, Mumbai has so far reported 22,563 coronavirus positive cases and 800 deaths.

Patil said the BJP and the people of the state had initially decided to support the government in view of the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis. "Maharashtra reported its first coronavairus patient on March 9, the tally is now nearing the 40,000-mark," he said in a statement.

Patil said while Kerala also reported its first coronairus case on March 9, the count in the southern state remained under 1,000 in a period of 70 days and the number of fatalities remained under 12. "In contrast, the number of the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra has crossed 1,300. This (data) underlines the failure of the Thackeray government," Patil said.

In such scenario, the people cannot stop themselves now from expressing their anger against the government, he said, adding that the BJP is also obliged to take a stand. On Tuesday, BJP leaders and workers had handed over memorandums against the government to all tehsildars and district collectors as a mark of "Maharashtra Bachao" protest.

"I appeal to people to protest outside their homes by holding black placards, black ribbons and wearing black masks between 11 am and 12 noon on Friday. They should maintain social distancing during the protest," Patil said. The Congress, which is one of the constituents in the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, meanwhile said that the BJP was "anti-Maharashtra".

"It wasexpected that the BJP would standup against the Centre for the injustice meted out to Maharashtra and its people in terms of financial aid. It is now clear that the BJP's loyalties do not lie with Maharashtra," state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Deliver ration by Thursday evening to e-coupon holders: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli ...

KP personnel protest against deployment in COVID-19 areas, CM steps in

Kolkata Police personnel, angry over their deployment in city areas where they claimed that the chances of contracting COVID-19 were high, allegedly gheraoed and damaged the vehicle of an officer of the force on Wednesday, prompting Chief M...

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs as demand for air travel crashes

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs due to collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level o...

UK PM Johnson vows "world-beating" track and trace COVID system by June 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. He said the government would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020