Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata, Priyanka should shun political drama over COVID-19 : MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:41 IST
Mamata, Priyanka should shun political drama over COVID-19 : MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Advising Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to shun political drama over COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday they should instead become part of 'team India' to fight the pandemic as an united force. "These people (opposition leaders) have to only put blame on the Centre for anything. They indulge in theatrics ('unhe sirf natak karna hai'). There should not be any political drama at least during coronavirus pandemic-like situations,” he told PTI in an interview. Chouhan hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of "doing drama" by offering buses to the Uttar Pradesh administration for ferrying the migrants. The Congress and the Uttar Pradesh were locked in a political battle after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that her party had made available 1,000 buses to ferry migrants to their homes. The UP government has claimed that a list of 1,000 buses had registration numbers of autorickshaws, cars and trucks.

Chouhan said the Chief Minister of West Bengal has reportedly raised questions on issuance of various advisories by the Centre. "The Centre has been issuing advisories to ensure safety and security of the people of this country. Advisories have come to my state as well. But they (Banerjee and Priyanka) only want to do 'natak' (drama)," he said.

Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of playing politics and dubbed the exercise of national lockdown "poorly" planned. "If we want to save the people of this country from this coronavirus pandemic, then the Centre has to issue advisories or send teams to assess the situation or take other measures. All should welcome it," Chouhan said. He said chief ministers of all the states should be united and be part of "team India" to fight the pandemic. "Team India is not only the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the chief ministers, irrespective of the state and political party they belong to, are part of team India. They (opposition leaders and CMs) should consider themselves as part of team India and fight coronavirus," Chouhan said.

He said, Prime Minister Modi has always respected the federal structure of the country "but this creates problem to opposition leaders". Chouhan said there has never been a prime minister in this country who has spoken not once but five times with the chief ministers of the states over the crisis posed by the virus.

"Other than this, whenever we call the prime minister over phone, he is available to us. Have you seen a prime minister like this? Not only me, whosoever chief minister has called him, he has always promptly responded to all such calls. He always talks to us, discusses things and gives us suggestions," Chouhan said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Even a little physical activity pays big dividends to high-risk breast cancer patients

The results of a study on breast cancer patients show that women who exercise not only live longer, but also are more likely to remain cancer-free after their treatment. These are the findings of a comprehensive analysis of exercise and its...

Autos, cycle rickshaws can ply in Tamil Nadu from Saturday

Further relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from May 23, with only one passenger on board. The government has allowed the services of autos and cycle rikshaws ...

Locusts from Pakistan enter Indian states, threaten standing crops

Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Rajasthan is th...

ANALYSIS-U.S. strikes at a Huawei prize: chip juggernaut HiSilicon

The latest U.S. government action against Chinas Huawei takes direct aim at the companys HiSilicon chip division--a business that in a few short years has become central to Chinas ambitions in semiconductor technology but will now lose acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020