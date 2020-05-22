Spirit of federalism forgotten, govt has abandoned any pretence of being democratic: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government on Friday over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the spirit of federalism is all but forgotten and it has abandoned any pretence of being democratic. Addressing a meeting of opposition parties convened to discuss the plight of migrants due to the lockdown, she alleged that the government is uncertain about the criteria for lockdowns and has no exit strategy.

Gandhi said the migrants and 13 crore families in the bottom half of the population have been cruelly ignored by the government. "The prime minister's grand Rs 20 lakh crore package has turned out to be a cruel joke on country," she said.