Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political parties gear up for upcoming Bihar Assembly polls

With Bihar Legislative Assembly elections just months away, political parties have started preparations for the impending contest. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, political quarters are taking a virtual turn and are banking on social media platforms to reach out to voters.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:13 IST
Political parties gear up for upcoming Bihar Assembly polls
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

With Bihar Legislative Assembly elections just months away, political parties have started preparations for the impending contest. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, political quarters are taking a virtual turn and are banking on social media platforms to reach out to voters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in the state virtually. The party has chosen Bihar BJP Facebook and YouTube pages for the live streaming to reach out to the people residing in the 243 Assembly segments of the state.

"On June 7, Amit Shah will be addressing party workers that will be live-streamed at 60,000 booths that have internet connectivity. Regular rallies came to a halt due to the pandemic, which will be resumed now with help of digital medium," Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal told ANI. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' to counter Shah's rally. Recently, Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP for campaigning stating, "BJP is the richest party in the country as well as in the world and "it only cares for rich people and not the poor".

"This party (BJP) is calling migrants workers goons. We will celebrate Garib Adhikar Diwas today in protest," said RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari while speaking to ANI. Notably, the poster war has also started in the state. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) in the morning pasted posters depicting RJD leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail at Income Tax and Dak Bungalow crossroads in Patna to oppose 'Garib Adhikar Diwas.'

Posters featuring Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mohammad Shahabuddin banging 'thalis' inside the jail. The slogans on these posters read 'Kaidi baja raha thali, janata bajao taali' in an apparent jibe at the two RJD leaders serving terms in prison. "Tejashwi Prisoner no 3351 (Lalu Yadav) who is lodged in Hotwar Jail will today bang the plates from the prison and people will clap today," said Niraj Kumar of JDU and added, "Tejashwi is the king of corruption who is 8th pass. He copies Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in politics."

BJP, JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party are part of the NDA in Bihar and are likely to be challenged by an alliance of the RJD and the Congress besides some smaller political parties in the upcoming Assembly elections. In the 2015 Assembly Elections, the NDA was defeated by the grand alliance of the RJD-JD(U)-Congress. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later broke ties with his allies in 2017 and entered in an alliance with the BJP again after a gap of over four years. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grower urges cricketing world to embrace spirit of cooperation like West Indies

Its time that old power struggles are set aside and the cricketing world embraces the spirit of cooperation like the West Indies, says former England skipper David Gower. The West Indies have agreed to tour England for a three-Test series...

INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male

Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa on Sunday safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday bringing back 700 stranded Indian nationals from Male. With this voyage, INS Jalashwa alone has so far repatriated around 2,700 Indians from the Maldiv...

Man 'kills' father to secure PSU job on compassionate grounds in Telangana: Police

To secure a job on compassionate grounds, a man allegedly killed his 55-year old father, a PSU worker, with his mother and younger brother being part of the plot and sought to project it as a death due to heart attack in a village in Telang...

Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing Garib Adhikar Diwas and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a political rally but a rally which has been organise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020