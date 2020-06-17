Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican Sen. Scott unveils police reforms, Democrats push for broader changes

Crafted by Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, the bill would use federal grant money to discourage the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants and encourage the use of body cameras. It takes a less aggressive approach than rival legislation backed by Democrats in the House of Representatives, which mandates legal and policy changes to rein in police misconduct.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:09 IST
Republican Sen. Scott unveils police reforms, Democrats push for broader changes
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. Crafted by Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, the bill would use federal grant money to discourage the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants and encourage the use of body cameras.

It takes a less aggressive approach than rival legislation backed by Democrats in the House of Representatives, which mandates legal and policy changes to rein in police misconduct. Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, sparked weeks of widespread protests and fresh calls for reforms. Opinion polls show widespread support for policing reforms.

Scott https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-senate-scott/senates-only-black-republican-blasts-critics-of-his-police-reform-plan-idUSKBN23H1ZH has spoken out about his experiences with racial discrimination in the past and at times has criticized President Donald Trump on the issue. At Wednesday's news conference, he said that he had been pulled over by police seven times in one year - an experience shared by many African Americans.

"I was stopped this year, driving while black," Scott said. "And so this issue continues and that's why it's so important for us to say, 'We hear you, we're listening to your concerns.'" "We're not a racist country. We deal with racism because there's racism in the country," he said.

Unlike the Democratic plan, Scott's bill would not allow victims of misconduct to sue police, ban police chokeholds outright or create new rules to restrict the use of lethal force. Democrats said Scott's bill did not go far enough.

"It gives lip service to the problem. There's just no teeth in it. Literally what he is proposing would not save a life," Senator Kamala Harris, one of the chamber's two African-American Democrats, told reporters. Democrats began debate on their bill in the House Judiciary Committee and were expected to approve it by the end of the day. That would clear the way for a vote in the full Democratic-controlled chamber, possibly by July 4.

Both bills make lynching a federal crime, discourage the use of lethal force, promote the use of body cameras and seek better policing standards that prioritize methods for de-escalating confrontations with suspects. The Republican-led Senate will debate Scott's bill next week, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said.

It is unclear whether Democrats in the Senate will oppose the measure or try to change it. Trump on Tuesday signed an order that would steer federal money to police departments that agree to outside review and limit chokeholds. Top Democrats and many civil-rights groups said it was inadequate.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Former Broncos offensive lineman Sturm dies

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Jerry Sturm died at the age of 83, his establishment The South Restaurant announced Wednesday. Sturm, a two-time Pro Bowl selection 1964, 1966, played for the Broncos 1961-66, New Orleans Saints 1967-...

Haryana reports 560 new coronavirus cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 560 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,832 in the state. According to the State Health Department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,750.India on Wednesday reco...

New VOA chief seeks to ease fears of any Trump propaganda

The new chief of U.S.-funded international broadcasting sought Wednesday to play down fears that he intends to turn the Voice of America and its sister outlets into Trump administration propaganda machines. Just two days after the resignati...

'White Lives Matter' sprayed on Arthur Ashe memorial

A statue of African American tennis legend Arthur Ashe on Richmond, Virginias, Monument Avenue has been vandalized with the words White Lives Matter. Photos show the base of the monument tagged with white spray paint and the words white l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020