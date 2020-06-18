Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs into law bill to punish China over crackdown on Uyghur Muslims

“As the Chinese government and Communist Party of China (CPC) continue its mass internment of at least a million Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities, the US will hold the CPC and its enablers accountable for their heinous crimes,” said Rubio. He is the co-chair of the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations’ Subcommittee that oversees human rights, and is a member of the subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:12 IST
Trump signs into law bill to punish China over crackdown on Uyghur Muslims
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a legislation that condemns the gross human rights violations of Uyghur minority groups in China's restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang region, paving the way for imposing sanctions against senior Chinese officials. The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, 2020 holds accountable the perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as the systematic use of indoctrination camps, forced labour and intrusive surveillance to eradicate the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uyghurs and other minorities in China, Trump said.

However, a section of the Act purports to limit his discretion to terminate inadmissibility sanctions under the Act, he said on Wednesday. "In some circumstances, this limitation could be inconsistent with my constitutional authorities…," Trump said.

Reacting to the development, the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing slammed the law, saying it "maliciously attacks" China's policy in the Xinjiang region. China will "resolutely hit back and the US will bear the burden of all subsequent consequences", it said in a statement after Trump signed the Act into law.

The bill, which includes sanctions on the senior Chinese officials directly involved in the crackdown on the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, was passed with an overwhelming support from Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Senator Marco Rubio applauded the Act and said that it is an important step in countering the totalitarian Chinese government's widespread and horrific human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), including the mass internment of over one million Uyghurs and other predominantly ethnic Turkic Muslims, as well as Beijing's intimidation and threats against US citizens and legal permanent residents on American soil.

By signing the Act into law, President Trump took a historic step in the support of Uyghur Muslims worldwide and against China's egregious human rights abuses and probable crimes against humanity, he said. "As the Chinese government and Communist Party of China (CPC) continue its mass internment of at least a million Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities, the US will hold the CPC and its enablers accountable for their heinous crimes," said Rubio.

He is the co-chair of the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations' Subcommittee that oversees human rights, and is a member of the subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy. "The internment of at least a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities is reprehensible and inexcusable, and the Chinese Communist Party and government must be held to account. This legislation is the product of a true bipartisan, bicameral effort and I look forward to its full implementation soon," said Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) welcomed the enactment of the law. "Uyghurs around the world are celebrating," said Omer Kanat, UHRP Executive Director.

"It's the kind of news we have been waiting for, more than three years into the Uyghur crisis. But the US cannot be the sole nation acting to hold the perpetrators accountable for their crimes. Uyghurs call on countries around the world to work together against ethno-religious persecution, profiling and cultural genocide," he said. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom thanked Trump for signing the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act.

"It is a great day for the American citizens as well as Uyghur and other Turkic people in China who have been subject to ghastly human rights abuses by the Communist Party of China," USCIRF Commissioner Nury Turkel said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a provocati...

Trump pleaded with Xi for help win 2020 reelection, claims ex-NSA Bolton

President Donald Trump virtually pleaded with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at last years G-20 summit in Japan to help him win the 2020 US presidential election, former US national security adviser John Bolton has claimed in a new book...

Nepal's Parliament passes Constitution Amendment Bill to update map incorporating Indian territories

Nepals National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the countrys political and administrative map incorporating the Indian territories. India has termed as untenable the artificial enlargement o...

France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'

President Emmanuel Macron visits London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles appeal to the French resistance and to discuss Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron, who will be hosted by heir-to-the-throne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020