Rahul Gandhi turns 50 today, won't celebrate birthday in view of coronavirus, Ladakh clash
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who turns 50 on Friday, will not celebrate his birthday due to the coronavirus crisis and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 09:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who turns 50 on Friday, will not celebrate his birthday due to the coronavirus crisis and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.
The Congress has asked all the state units not to organise any celebratory activities like cutting of cakes and installing banners. It has instead urged party members to distribute food packets and help those who are in need.
The Congress party has also asked all its state and district committees to observe silence for two minutes in memory of the brave soldiers who died in Galwan Valley. (ANI)
