Trump to find 'compassionate' way to deal with Dreamers -White House

Trump to find 'compassionate' way to deal with Dreamers -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:22 IST
The Trump administration will find a "compassionate" way to deal with immigrants who are in the country illegally and were brought to the country as children, also known as Dreamers, Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Friday.
"We're looking at documents currently and we're going to move forward in a responsible way," she said, one day after the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's earlier effort to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. "We want to find a compassionate way to do this."
