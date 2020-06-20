Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the president's vow to abolish dozens of such offices.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-06-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 04:25 IST
Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the president's vow to abolish dozens of such offices. López Obrador vowed Friday to abolish or restructure the Energy Regulatory Commission and as many as 100 other oversight and regulatory agencies he views as wasteful. He has publicly stated that he distrusts non-governmental and civic groups, and apparently resents anyone sitting in judgement of his administration.

“We are going to make administrative changes,” López Obrador said. “We will study them, but there are hundreds, without doubt more than 100 of these independent, autonomous organizations.” The watchdog groups were created by López Obrador's predecessors, often to regulate areas that were once state-dominated, like the oil and electricity industries. Those sectors were opened to private competition, something López Obrador also disagrees with. López Obrador's administration had been publicly feuding with Mónica Maccise, who resigned Friday as head of the National Comission to Prevent Discrimination.

The feud broke out after an invitation to a panel discussion on discrimination was sent to YouTube presenter Chumel Torres, who had earlier referred to López Obrador's son, Jesús Ernesto, as a “chocolate flan” for his blond-tipped hairstyle. First Lady Beatriz Gutierrez stepped into the fray, publicly criticizing both Torres and the commission for the invitation.

Speaking of Maccise's resignation, the president said,“The most honest thing to do is not to hold a post in a government whose goals you don't agree with ... I think they should not have invited people to that panel who do not agree with the policy of transformation.” López Obrador often refers to his administration as "a historic transformation" of Mexico. López Obrador said Friday he favored abolishing the anti-discrimination agency as a separate entity and rolling it into the Interior Department.

The head of the crime victim's office is also stepped down Friday after her office's budget was cut so deeply it was left without money to pay utility bills. The office is charged with giving advice, legal support and stipends to crime victims and their relatives. The president has publicly stated that he distrusts non-governmental and civic groups.

“There is another term that has become stylish, non-governmental organizations, and then we find out they lived off government money,” López Obrador said Friday. Analysts say the campaign combines López Obrador's almost-religious belief in the moral purity of his administration, his dislike of outside oversight, his deep desire for austerity and his dislike of private-sector involvement in public policy.

“He doesn't like autonomous institutions, and he wants to concentrate (control of) everything," said Sara Lovera, the director of the Mexican Women's News Service, who has disagreed with López Obrador in the past over cuts to women's services..

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamic...

Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the presidents vow to abolish dozens of ...

China's top legislative body drafts national security law for Hong Kong

Chinas top legislative body has begun drafting a national security law for Hong Kong that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous territorys legal and political institutions. A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong ...

Tri-service contingent of Indian Armed Forces to participate in Russia's Victory Parade on June 24

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II. IndianArmedForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020