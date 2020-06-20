Manoj Tiwari offers to help children of soldier killed in clash in Ladakh in receiving education

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said he has offered to help the children of Indian Army Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who died in Ladakh in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers, in getting an education. The former Delhi BJP president also extended immediate help of Rs one lakh to Kumar's family.

"It is a small homage to the braveheart who laid down his life for the country. I will ensure his three children receive the best education and hope this will inspires others to come forward and take care of families of the martyrs who died fighting the Chinese," Tiwari said. The North East Delhi Lok Sabha MP said he will visit Bihar on June 22 and meet Kumar's family. He said he decided to shoulder the responsibility after learning that Kumar wanted a "good education" for his children.

Kumar was among the 20 Indian Army personnel who died in the violent clash along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Galwan valley, earlier this week. He was cremated in Patna on Thursday.